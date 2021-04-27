Epic Wings Signs 39 Store Franchise Agreement Following Aggressive Growth Strategy

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego based Epic Wings has signed a 39 store franchise agreement with an experienced multi-unit franchisee with plans to open locations in LA County, Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas.

Kevin Davis, of Phenomenal Wings, is an experienced multi-unit owner-operator with over 30 years of experience in franchising. Throughout his career, he has opened nearly 200 fast-food restaurants including Dunkin Donuts, Papa John's Pizza, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Subway and Phenix Salon Suites nationwide. He has a proven track record of success opening an average of 10 Phenix Salon Suites per year over the last 8 years to become the largest franchisee of Phenix Brands with 73 total units.

"Epic Wings has been a leader in the fast-casual space in Southern California for almost 40 years," said Kevin Davis of Phenomenal Wings. "I believe that my experience in franchise development will help take Epic Wings from an emerging brand to a nationwide leader in the industry."

Epic Wings plans to increase their footprint significantly over the next several years with the addition of 100 locations. The brand stands out from competitors with a simple, approachable menu and easy operations making for a better, consistent experience for their customers. On the menu, customers will find award-winning recipes including traditional and boneless wings, best-selling tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries and salads in addition to homemade breadsticks and dressings. Taste and quality are never compromised as the brand only uses the freshest ingredients. Customers will not find freezers, heat lamps or microwaves at any Epic Wings locations.

"The experience and knowledge that Kevin and the Phenomenal Wings Team is bringing to Epic Wings is immeasurable," said Rob Streett, President of Epic Wings. "This level of experience and support will allow us to grow in these targeted markets. Kevin's expertise and depth of multi-unit development will provide Epic Wings with a significant advantage as we expand our national footprint."

Founded by the Sacco Family in 1982 in San Diego, California, Epic Wings available franchise growth markets include California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Florida. What differentiates Epic Wings from other fast casual franchises is their $1,887,133 AUV*, industry leading ROI, easy to operate business model, simple menu and award-winning food. For more information on franchise opportunities, please visit the website at ownanepic.com or email [email protected]

About Epic Wings

Independently owned and operated since 1982, Epic Wings, formerly known as Wings N' Things, was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes including fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries and salads in addition to homemade breadsticks and dressings. Epic Wings has been named San Diego's Best Wings for the past 8 years in the San Diego Union-Tribune's Readers Poll, 2019 and 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 Top New Franchise and Top Food Franchises in addition to the 2020 QSR 40/40 List: Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.

*This figure represents the average unit volume for all locations opened for a full year at the end of 2019 as published in the May 12, 2020 franchise disclosure document.

