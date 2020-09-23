Epicenter Experience Hires Paul Lindstrom, Former SVP of Nielsen Strategic Media Research

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicenter Experience has announced that Paul Lindstrom, the former SVP of Nielsen Strategic Media Research, has joined its team in an advisory capacity to accelerate research innovation and evolve the Cinema and Digital Out of Home services he originally created. This move asserts the company's further investment and commitment to delivering ongoing audience measurement and reporting services as well as product innovation to the Cinema and Digital Out of Home markets. Earlier this month Nielsen announced that it is exiting this market segment.

"Paul was an obvious choice for Epicenter and the industry. With over four decades dedicated to this space, Paul is a pioneer who created Nielsen's Cinema and Digital Out of Home measurement services. He has a proven track record of creating quality research methods that are collected and reported in a consistent fashion," says Paul Krasinski, Epicenter Experience CEO and Founder. "The Cinema and Digital Out of Home Networks now have the unique opportunity to show the high value of their assets over other television and video impression-based media. These clients are now able to measure consumer behavior at a geo-verified, location level and with direct from consumer response. This ability to measure the full consumer path to purchase is simply not available through other media."

The People Platform uses proprietary location-based mobile technology to directly connect companies with consumers, who voluntarily share their information and experiences in near real-time. Companies receive data as value and consumers receive financial value in exchange for their participation. The People Platform has been successfully deployed across 13 industries, representing 360,000+ locations, and 95 million consumers who account for over 1B visits, giving a strong perspective on consumer spend behavior that represents $14T annually.

"The People Platform's underlying research methodology and the team have delivered quality data consistently for many of the industry clients already. The technology and research approach offers the Cinema and Digital Out of Home markets with a unique way to measure consumer audiences who are actively engaging client locations and to follow consumer behavior before and after the visit, delivering intelligence that shows attribution. I am looking forward to collaborating with all leaders to deliver the audience measurement and reporting that positions the industry both for the short term brand needs and the long term through an always on, mobile location-based innovation." says Paul Lindstrom.

Epicenter Experience believes that people are the epicenter of any strategy. Every experience a person has is a defining moment in the relationship between consumer and company. Epicenter's cloud-based behavioral intelligence software, The People Platform™, reimagines how people and companies interact directly, in-location, via mobile, to voluntarily share information, inform strategies and create a new model for how consumers and companies collaborate to lead change in the world.

