Epichlorohydrin Market in Specialty Chemicals Industry | $ 619.47 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Discover specialty chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Download a Free Sample Report Now

The epichlorohydrin market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low cost of raw materials and labor.

Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (paints and coatings, electronics and electrical, adhesives, dyes and pigments, and others), application (paints and coatings, electronics and electrical, adhesives, dyes and pigments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The use of glycerin as a renewable feedstock for epichlorohydrin production is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the epichlorohydrin market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The epichlorohydrin market covers the following areas:

Epichlorohydrin Market Sizing

Epichlorohydrin Market Forecast

Epichlorohydrin Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Daiso Chemical ( Thailand ) Co. Ltd

) Co. Ltd Hanwha Group

Hexion Inc.

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd.

Olin Corp.

OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.

SODA CO. Ltd. Spolchemie AS

Sumitomo Corp.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Farnesene Market - Global farnesene market is segmented by application (cosmetics, flavor and fragrances, performance materials, and lubricants) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fluorocarbon Coating Market - Global fluorocarbon coating market is segmented by technology (solvent-borne and water-borne), type (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, FEVE, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronics and electrical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Daiso Chemical ( Thailand ) Co. Ltd

) Co. Ltd Hanwha Group

Hexion Inc.

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd.

Olin Corp.

OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.

SODA CO. Ltd. Spolchemie AS

Sumitomo Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/epichlorohydrin-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/epichlorohydrinmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

