EPICNPOC Debuts BOWL™ Automotive at CES® 2021, an Experience Starter Kit for Smart Cars

VALBONNE-SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPICNPOC, experts in the design and engineering of the user experience, is hosting its first exhibit at the all-digital CES® 2021 in partnership with Business France North America and La French Tech. On showcase will be solutions that put user experience at the center of innovation to ensure that new products and services are easy and attractive for humans.

Applying broad expertise in software, innovation and design, EPICNPOC is launching BOWL™ - a groundbreaking starter kit that not only creates smart products faster, but also enables meaningful user experiences. It provides the ability to create new experiences using a designer mindset while ensuring engineering robustness. BOWL™ Automotive will debut at CES® - the first domain in the portfolio with solutions for mobility, smart home, retail and smart furniture on the product roadmap for 2021.

Comprised of a set of functional software, hardware, and tools, BOWL™ Automotive provides a playground to quickly design, develop, validate and test new in-vehicle experiences. Working prototypes can be quickly socialized with project stakeholders to accelerate collaboration and user experience iteration. Once the project is complete, there is a set of reusable assets that can be handed off to the development team for rapid commercialization.

"We are excited to partner with Business France to exhibit at CES® 2021. Desired user experiences enabled by digitization in mass market automotive requires a shift in the development paradigm from Engineering for Perfection to Design for Flexibility. To accelerate this shift, BOWL™ Automotive applies a methodology that is a blend of hard science: engineering and robust development technology with soft science: human factors and design thinking,"

Bertrand Stelandre, CEO of EPICNPOC

"We are excited to support EPICNPOC, along with other French startups, to showcase their compelling technology at the most influential tech event in the world,"

Georges Ucko, Head of Transportation, Business France

We invite you to visit the EPICNPOC virtual booth at CES® 2021 to learn how to become an experience maker today! You can find us in the following product categories: Vehicle Tech, Startups, High-Tech Retailing, Smart Home & Appliances, and Smart City & Resilience. Our online press kit can be found at https://ces.vporoom.com/epicnpoc

About EPICNPOC:

Founded in 2018 by an expert team of innovators, designers and software developers, EPICNPOC is a thriving French startup that serves the automotive, mobility, IoT, smart home, exhibition and retail industries. Experts in the design and engineering of the user experience, we enable your teams to create smart products – better and faster. EPICNPOC's portfolio includes project support, research & consulting and software tools & products. Our software-centric approach and proven methodologies develop meaningful experiences, accelerate your innovation and provide a rapid path to production.

We have completed 20 high-profile Proof-of-Concepts in collaboration with global corporations, government and educational institutions. Our partner network is a testament to our promise to promote teamwork, advance innovation thinking and simplify complex systems. Partner with the team at EPICNPOC to Make Your Experience Real. Learn more at www.epicnpoc.com and www.experience-library.io

SOURCE EPICNPOC

Related Links

http://www.epicnpoc.com

