Epic's Software Helps Deliver COVID-19 Tests at More Than 1,000 Sites

VERONA, Wis., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states cautiously re-open their economies, convenient access to COVID-19 testing is important so that people with the virus can self-isolate quickly to minimize its spread. Epic's software is playing a key role by helping deliver COVID-19 test results via MyChart as part of an effort to increase nationwide testing capacity being led by CVS Health.

"CVS Health's test sites will help communities re-open safely and make it convenient for people to get tested," said Wyatt Rose, Epic's lead customer service executive for CVS Health. "The goal in offering convenient, online access to test results is to contribute to people's peace of mind as they go back to work, take part in community events, and re-connect with friends and family."

Epic's software allows patients to access test results online in a timely and efficient manner. Patients registering for an appointment at the 1,000+ COVID-19 drive thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations in more than 30 states are encouraged to use MyChart, which enables them to see their results online, at their convenience, when their test results are available.

"Our CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are uniquely positioned to help address the pandemic and protect people's health by bringing safe and effective testing options closer to home," said Troyen Brennan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "Our use of Epic's software enables us to conveniently deliver COVID-19 test results to people online through the MyChart patient portal."

