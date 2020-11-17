Epidemiology and Market Forecasts for Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sector to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) can be one of the most distressing parts of the surgical journey. It affects approximately 20-30% of patients within the first 24-48 h postsurgery. Unresolved PONV may result in prolonged postanesthesia care unit (PACU) stay and unanticipated hospital admission that results in a significant increase in overall health care costs. The goal of PONV prophylaxis is, therefore, to decrease the cases of PONV and thus patient-related distress and reduce health care costs.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Inpatient Surgical Cases in the 7MM, Total Number of Patients taking antiemetic treatment (prophylactic) or not taking anti-emetics in the 7MM, Total Number of Patient showing Nausea and Vomiting in the 7MM and Total Number of Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting patients in the 7MM, scenario of PONV in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



According to this research, the total inpatients surgical cases in the 7 major markets was 52,032,174 in 2017. These cases are increases with a significant CAGR during study period (2017-2028). The total PONV cases in the 7 major markets was 16,980,822 in 2017.



The market size of PONV in the seven major markets (7MM) was USD 1,890.53 million in 2017. In addition, the Prophylactic and Rescue treatment market size of PONV in the seven major markets (7MM) was USD 1,272.81 million and USD 617.72 million in 2017.



Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Drugs Uptake



There are only a few companies that are working for the management of PONV, and that includes Acacia Pharma (Barhemsys), Cara Therapeutics (CR845), Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, and Camurus.



Barhemsys (formerly known as APD421 and Baremsis) is an intravenous formulation of amisulpride, a selective small-molecule dopamine antagonist, which has completed phase III clinical development for the prophylaxis and treatment of PONV, alone and in combination with other antiemetic.



CR845 (also known as difelikefalin) which is under development by Cara is an analgesic opioid peptide acting as a peripherally specific, highly selective agonist of the kappa opioid receptor. It is currently investigated in phase II/III clinical study for the management of PONV.



Companies Mentioned

Helsinn Healthcare

Midatech/Galena Biopharma

Merck

Acacia Pharma

Cara Therapeutics

Camurus/Braeburn

