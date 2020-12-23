Epigenetic Company EpigenCare Debuts $99 Version of its SKINTELLI Personalized Skincare DNA Test

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpigenCare Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in consumer epigenetics, launched its new version of its SKINTELLI personalized skincare test. The product, which is a direct-to-consumer DNA test, looks at the current quality of an individual's skin through epigenetic mechanisms such as DNA methylation. This new version, dubbed the "Standard" tier, is offered at a $99 price point, significantly lower than its first version that is priced at $399.

The original SKINTELLI test, now classified as the "Advanced" option, uses next-generation sequencing to determine the activity levels of one's genes that are responsible for multiple skin quality aspects including skin aging, moisture retention, and pigmentation. The new test uses a methylation-specific PCR method that has particularly weight in its algorithm on skin aging, from which other additional quality factors can be derived from in a cost-effective manner. This more affordable method also significantly decreases expected turnaround time while still maintaining accurate results.

In late 2019, EpigenCare successfully validated its algorithm model of accurately measuring epigenetic aging through a participant study during its early beta phase. After gathering aggregate data in 2020 and refining its data model, the company now also offers a free questionnaire-based product that correlates users' answers to its lab data via artificial intelligence. Subsequently, three tiered options are now offered: Basic, Standard, and Advanced, with the latter being the most comprehensive version of the test.

"We have long recognized that a hurdle to consumers was price. With the innovative development of a $99 solution, we are now more in line with the general DNA testing segment while offering significantly more value by assessing current epigenetic factors as opposed to static genetic predispositions," said William Lee, EpigenCare's CEO. "Combined with accelerated turnaround time, we expect user adoption to rapidly increase in 2021."

The proprietary SKINTELLI epigenetic skincare test, combined with an ingredient-based matching algorithm, provides a scientifically driven solution to reduce trial-and-error spending on sub-optimal skincare products. EpigenCare will also be releasing an iOS app in early 2021 as it awaits its pending app store application with Apple to be completed. You can get started for free with a personalized skincare quiz at https://www.skintelli.com.

EpigenCare Inc. is a privately held personal epigenomics and digital biotechnology company based in New York. The company offers SKINTELLI, a direct-to-consumer epigenetics test to assess the dynamic state of one's skin quality and match it to existing skincare brands on the market. EpigenCare is a winner of Johnson & Johnson's Digital Beauty Quickfire Challenge and its epigenetic technology is supported by EpiGentek Group Inc. Both investors and consumers can learn more about EpigenCare and its personalized skincare solutions at https://www.epigencare.com as well as https://www.skintelli.com regarding its SKINTELLI product.

