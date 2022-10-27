Further expanding their network of mobile service and repair options for commercial fleets in the Midwest.

BLOOMINGTON, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, Inc. today, announced its acquisition of Fleet Mobile Maintenance, Inc. ("FMM"), based in Detroit, MI. The acquisition strengthens Epika's presence in the Midwest while expanding its mobile service offering for commercial fleet partners with heavy-duty trucks and trailers. Service offerings from Fleet Mobile Maintenance include mobile preventative maintenance and mechanical repair, tire replacement and repair services, and trailer repair and maintenance services. Fleet Mobile Maintenance serves several markets in the Southeast corridor of Michigan, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Flint. FMM also has technicians serving customers in Indianapolis, Cleveland, Louisville, and Nashville.

Epika Fleet Services Partners with Fleet Mobile Maintenance in Detroit, MI

"Fleet Mobile Maintenance joining the Epika network is a major step in expanding our mobile services into the northern United States," added Joe Dougherty, CEO of Epika Fleet Services, "Fleets of all sizes will benefit from the dedicated and passionate leadership team of FMM, and we're looking forward to working with their team to accelerate their growth and expand service capabilities."

Wes Yonkman, President of Fleet Mobile Maintenance, added, "The future of service is onsite fleet maintenance. When it comes to innovation, there has never been a better way to drive uptime through preventative maintenance brought to your door or your dock; we're excited to be able to provide even more for our fleet customers in partnering with Epika."

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a nationwide network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Epika was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, Truckers24-Hr Road Service, CS Truck & Trailer and Downtime Fleet Management Services. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia; Nine full-service repair and maintenance facilities, and 27 branch locations operating mobile service units in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Epika also operates a 24/7 dispatch center with over 1,500 service providers in its network. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

