Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles Cancels its Walk to End Epilepsy® Planned for February 2 at the Rose Bowl Due to Weather-Related Safety Concerns

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to weather warnings and safety concerns, the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles is cancelling its Walk to End Epilepsy planned for Saturday, February 2 at the Rose Bowl. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Warning in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on February 2 for portions of Southern California including Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley. The strongest winds are expected Saturday morning into afternoon.

"First and foremost, our priority is everyone's safety. After careful considerations with the Fire Department and the National Weather Service, we deem the weather conditions too hazardous for our participants to travel to, and participate at, the Walk," said Rebekkah Halliwell, executive director, EFGLA. "This has been a heart-wrenching and difficult decision for the Foundation to make. The annual Walk to End Epilepsy has always been an enjoyable and unified event for our community but at the end of the day, people's safety is what's most important."

To date, the Walk to End Epilepsy has raised more than $435,000. The Foundation is challenging at least 2,000 End Epilepsy warriors to each raise or donate $100 to help exceed the Foundation's $600,000 fundraising goal for the Walk.

"We encourage everyone to create a virtual team to donate and fundraise online now through March," said Halliwell. "By creating a virtual Walk to End Epilepsy team, you can walk around your neighborhood, on your treadmill, at your gym, the mall, any place you can find to walk, run, jog or stroll in support of the cause."

Participants can post photos on social media and tag #walktoendepilepsyGLA and the foundation will share images so everyone can feel "virtually first hand" the powerful sense of community generated with the walk.

The money raised helps fund research and awareness, training programs on seizure first aid, and improved access to specialty care for people affected by epilepsy and seizures in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and beyond. To donate and/or create a virtual team, visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/LosAngeles.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles

As the local chapter of the Epilepsy Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles (EFGLA) is the only charitable organization dedicated solely to serving people affected by epilepsy in the entire four-county region of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura. EFGLA is leading the fight to End Epilepsy® and overcome the challenges created by seizures by focusing on care, advocacy, research and education. Through these areas of focus, EFGLA offers a range of services and programs to help, support, advocate for, and empower, those who are affected by epilepsy and their caregivers. EFGLA supports research to accelerate cures for the epilepsies and the training, and work, of new pediatric epilepsy specialists; seeks to educate the general public to better understand epilepsy/seizure disorders; and mobilizes the community in the fight to End Epilepsy. For more information about EFGLA, please visit EndEpilepsy.org/GreaterLosAngeles.

