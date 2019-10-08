Epilepsy Foundation Teams Up with Omaze to Offer a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience to Meet Lady Gaga and Attend Her Vegas Residencies

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epilepsy Foundation announced today it has teamed up with online fundraising platform Omaze to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a meet and greet with Lady Gaga and VIP seats to both of her Vegas Residencies — Enigma and Jazz & Piano. The campaign, which kicks off on October 8, also includes a backstage tour of Enigma and 4-star hotel accommodations and flights to Las Vegas for the winner and a friend. Fans donating as little as $10 to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation get 100 chances to win this unique experience. Proceeds from the campaign support the Epilepsy Foundation's efforts to END EPILEPSY®, accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.

"We are excited to kick off this campaign with Omaze and honored that Lady Gaga partnered with Omaze to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation and offer this experience to her fans," said Geoff DeLizzio, chief development officer, Epilepsy Foundation. "In addition to raising funds to support the more than 3.4 million people in the United States affected by epilepsy, this campaign puts a spotlight on this brain disorder and provides an opportunity to create change for people with epilepsy while educating the general public about epilepsy and seizures."

Epilepsy can affect anyone with a brain. Each year there are 150,000 new cases of epilepsy. Over a lifetime, one in 10 people will have a seizure, and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. In the U.S., there are more than twice as many people who live with epilepsy than with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and cystic fibrosis, combined. Yet epilepsy receives one-tenth the research funding than any one of those neurological disorders.

Money raised through the Omaze campaign will fund services for people living with epilepsy; training on proper seizure recognition and first aid; advocacy to ensure health care options remain strong for people living with seizures; research for better treatments and cures; as well as new local Epilepsy Foundations to serve previously underserved regions. The campaign is open until midnight PT on January 16, 2020. For more information on how to enter, please visit omaze.com/ladygaga.

For more information about epilepsy and seizures, please visit epilepsy.com.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of nearly 50 partners throughout the United States, the Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding $65 million for epilepsy research and supporting 3,076 epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. Over the past 17 years, in partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 500,000 school and community personnel in how to recognize seizures and administer seizure first aid. The Foundation has also assisted more than 108,000 people through its 24/7 Helpline in the past five years, and continues to focus on innovation, new therapies, community services, advocacy and education as key priorities. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

