Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC to grow by USD 296.44 million through 2025||Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the epilepsy therapeutic market in APAC.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

First-generation epilepsy therapeutics is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SanofiSA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA, and Zogenix Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increase in the patient population. However, the technological advancements in non-invasive neuromodulation and seizure management devices may impede market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

76% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SanofiSA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA, and Zogenix Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the high unmet medical need will offer immense growth opportunities, the generic erosion is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this epilepsy therapeutic market in the APAC forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Product

o First-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

o Second-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

o Third-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Geography

o Asia

o Rest of APAC

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The epilepsy therapeutic market in the APAC report covers the following areas:

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Size

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Trends

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Industry Analysis

This study identifies that the reformulation of marketed drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the epilepsy therapeutics market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the epilepsy therapeutic market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the epilepsy therapeutic market in APAC across Asia and the Rest of APAC

and the Rest of APAC Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the epilepsy therapeutics market in APAC vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

First-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Second-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Third-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

SanofiSA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UCB SA

Zogenix Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

