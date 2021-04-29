Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC to grow by USD 296.44 million through 2025||Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|Technavio
Apr 29, 2021, 06:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the epilepsy therapeutics market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 296.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the epilepsy therapeutic market in APAC.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
First-generation epilepsy therapeutics is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 4%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SanofiSA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA, and Zogenix Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increase in the patient population. However, the technological advancements in non-invasive neuromodulation and seizure management devices may impede market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
76% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SanofiSA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA, and Zogenix Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the high unmet medical need will offer immense growth opportunities, the generic erosion is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this epilepsy therapeutic market in the APAC forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC is segmented as below:
- Product
o First-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics
o Second-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics
o Third-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics
- Geography
o Asia
o Rest of APAC
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44446
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The epilepsy therapeutic market in the APAC report covers the following areas:
- Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Size
- Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Trends
- Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC Industry Analysis
This study identifies that the reformulation of marketed drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Epilepsy Therapeutics Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the epilepsy therapeutics market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the epilepsy therapeutic market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the epilepsy therapeutic market in APAC across Asia and the Rest of APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the epilepsy therapeutics market in APAC vendors
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Actinic Keratosis Drugs Market- The actinic keratosis drugs market is segmented by product (nucleoside metabolic inhibitors, immunomodulators, photosensitizers, and NSAIDs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market- The premature ejaculation treatment market is segmented by route of administration (oral and topical), drug class (SSRIs, PDE5 inhibitors, amide anesthetics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- First-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Second-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Third-generation epilepsy therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- SanofiSA
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- UCB SA
- Zogenix Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/epilepsy-therapeutics-market-in-apac-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article