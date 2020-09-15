Epilogue Launches New Affiliate Program in Partnership With Fintel Connect

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epilogue , an innovative digital estate planning platform, has recently launched its affiliate program in partnership with Fintel Connect .

Epilogue is on a mission to make estate planning accessible and cost-effective for all Canadians. The company's platform offers a fast, simple, and affordable solution for Canadians to create a basic Will and Powers of Attorney online. The solution is currently available to Canadians in Ontario and Alberta, with plans to expand to British Columbia this fall and more broadly by the end of 2020.

Will creation is a key part of a Canadian's financial journey that is often overlooked. In partnering with Fintel Connect, Epilogue will be able to reach Canadians across the country and help educate them on the importance of creating a Will. "We are pleased to partner with Fintel Connect to help expand our message and inform Canadians of an easier way to approach Will-making," states Daniel Goldgut, Co-Founder and CEO of Epilogue. "Fintel Connect provides us the opportunity to scale our affiliate marketing efforts and partner with targeted influencers in the space that can help share our story."

The Fintel Connect and Epilogue partnership also brings the opportunity to promote a new product set for publishers in the Fintel Connect Network. Epilogue is the first product of its kind to join Fintel Connect's growing network of fintech, banking, and insurance brands.

CEO of Fintel Connect, Nicky Senyard, remarks, "Fintel Connect is on a mission to help innovative brands in the financial services space grow their reach in a targeted, cost-effective way. We're thrilled to partner with Epilogue and help their important message reach more Canadians."

Epilogue's affiliate program covers all product purchases on the Epilogue website, which includes single and couple's Wills and single and couple's Wills and Powers of Attorney. The team at Epilogue welcomes new publishers to join now .



About Epilogue

Epilogue was founded by two experienced estate planning lawyers as an alternative for Canadians who require a basic Will and Powers of Attorney. Epilogue is a straightforward, fast, and affordable way to make a legal Will and Powers of Attorney online. By answering a series of simple questions, anyone can create a legally binding will within 20-minutes without leaving their home or having to visit a lawyer's office. Epilogue is currently available to all Ontario and Alberta residents with plans to launch in B.C. in Fall of 2020, with additional provinces to follow by the end of 2020.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is an innovative performance marketing company committed to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect guide a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its vast network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

If you are Press and would like to connect, please contact Julia Wild, Director of Business Development, at [email protected] , 206-809-1349

For merchants who would like more information, visit https://fintelconnect.com/merchants.

For publishers who would like to join our network, visit https://fintelconnect.com/publishers

