Epion Brands Introduces Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil

Most Americans—up to 70% 1 —are deficient in essential Omega-3s because they do not eat enough fish. Fatty fish, such as salmon, are the best sources of Omega-3 EPA and DHA, the two types of Omega-3s that are linked to the majority of documented Omega-3 health benefits . Beyond fish, Omega-3 EPA and DHA can only be found in supplements sourced from the ocean. Plant-based foods like nuts, seeds, and oils often cited as Omega-3 sources are, in fact, poor substitutes because they only provide Omega-3s in ALA form, which the body must convert to EPA and DHA through an inefficient process.

"Omega-3 supplements are part of my approach to patient care because they can truly make a difference in our health and wellbeing—but they have to be high quality," says Dr. Taz Bhatia, integrative medicine physician and Kori Krill® Oil ambassador. "I recommend pure Antarctic krill oil to my patients because I see better compliance with them taking it daily. Better compliance means better outcomes."

Kori Krill Oil is more powerful than fish oil in raising Omega-3 levels.2 That is because Kori Krill Oil delivers Omega-3 EPA and DHA in phospholipid form, just as you would find in a healthy fish diet. Phospholipids make krill oil an Omega-3 powerhouse, supporting Omega-3 digestion, distribution, and, ultimately, effectiveness in raising Omega-3 levels. Fish oil only delivers Omega-3s in triglyceride form because it loses phospholipids during processing. Kori Krill Oil also naturally contains choline, an essential nutrient that supports brain and nervous system health, and has astaxanthin, an antioxidant that gives krill oil its red color.

"We believe that Antarctic krill is one of the most brilliant resources we have to promote human health –it can be a catalyst to reignite the conversation around the importance of Omega-3s and galvanize people to take action so we can increase Omega-3 levels in the US," says Nancy Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Epion Brands. "With Kori Krill Oil, we will increase awareness of how Omega-3s can support not only our hearts, as many of us know, but also our overall health. We're also addressing the most significant barriers in the Omega-3 supplements category, with a product that has no fishy aftertaste and is available in easy to swallow sizes."

The launch of Kori Krill Oil will be supported by a robust multi-million dollar marketing plan that begins today, including television, social media, digital banner ads and more, to help educate consumers on the wide-ranging benefits of Omega-3s and superiority of pure Antarctic krill oil.

About Krill

Krill are tiny shrimp-like crustaceans that thrive in the deep and pristine waters of Antarctica. As the largest single species biomass in the Southern Ocean, they are natural harvesters of microalgae, collecting and storing Omega-3s and other nutrients humans need. Kori Krill Oil is sustainably sourced: the krill fishery has earned the highest credentials from global sustainability leaders, including Friends of the Sea and the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership. Each bottle of Kori Krill Oil is traceable back to the exact spot in Antarctica where it was harvested.

About Kori Krill Oil Product Dosage & Retail Offerings

Kori Krill Oil comes in three softgel sizes so consumers can choose the one that is most convenient and comfortable for them: Standard 1200 mg (take 1 per day); Small 600 mg (take 2 per day); Mini 400 mg (take 3 per day). All products provide a 250 mg daily dose of essential Omega-3 EPA and DHA—just as you would get on average from eating the weekly amount of fatty fish recommended by the USDA. Kori Krill Oil is available at retailers including Walmart, CVS, Meijer and HEB, both in-store and online, as well as Target.com. Shipping is also available directly from the Kori Krill Oil website. Mass SRP $19.99, Drug SRP $29.99.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1. National Health and Nutrition Survey 2005-2010 (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25533013/) and Spins USA Panel Data, period ended 4/22/19.

2. When taken at the same dose of EPA and DHA Omega-3. Ramprasath VR, Eyal I, Zchut S, Jones PJ. Enhanced increase of omega-3 index in healthy individuals with response to 4-week n-3 fatty acid supplementation from krill oil versus fish oil. Lipids Health Dis. 2013. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24304605.

