Epione, a stylish compact massager on the go, is now launched through Indiegogo

The device's features include a compact size, being lightweight, a stylish design, wearability, convenience, and cost effectiveness. Additionally, Wellscare notes that Epione offers three different modes which users can easily cycle through by clicking its single button. The first mode is the light therapy mode. The second mode adds vibration for a massage. The third mode offers rhythmical vibration.

"You can wear it while working and never have to overexert yourself," the company said of their latest device. For millions of joint and muscle pain sufferers, the Epione massager may prove to be an effective alternative to traditional methods of pain relief. Numerous studies indicate that light therapy massage can greatly reduce pain and provides a safer alternative to pain pills, which often come with unwanted side effects.

The company portrays the device as a personal massager that can fit in with today's busy and modern lifestyle. According to Wellscare, though the Epione massager is small, it can improve quality of life by decreasing pain and stress while increasing comfort, happiness, and overall well-being.

Other important features of the device are that it is charged via a USB cradle and can be paired with a specially-designed band which allows the user to wear it on them wherever they go. The wearable accessory enhances user convenience and gives active users a more viable option while on the move. Various types of bands for different uses, such as sports and other athletic activity, are currently being designed and will look to the Indiegogo community for finalization and backer support.

Wellscare currently has over forty years of experience in the industry and the Epione massager is the latest in a long line of company innovation. The company is well-known for its success in using this technology to aid in fat reduction and pain relief, and has become one of the most respected in the field. For the ground-breaking Epione, Wellscare has already received the Minister's Prize from the Ministry of Science and ICT in South Korea. The company also took first place in a national start-up competition.

Now, Wellscare is looking to make their award-winning innovation a global commodity with the Epione massager. Those interested can check out their Indiegogo campaign to take advantage of exclusive benefits by aiding in the company's global launch.

Wellscare is a medical technology startup headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and has rich experience and expertise in developing various medical devices used in clinics and hospitals. Especially, Wellscare boasts in its technology and experience in fat reduction, pain relief and blood flow improvement using cold Laser therapy. With more than 40 years of experience and expertise of the team members in the medical industry, Wellscare looks to enter the global market with its latest product, Epione.

