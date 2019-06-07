Epiphan and Panopto Partner to Provide Advanced Video Capture from Classrooms to Boardrooms

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SEATTLE, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphan Video, a leader in professional audiovisual capture, recording, and streaming products, and Panopto, a leader in enterprise video platforms , today announced a new integration between the Epiphan Pearl™ family of all-in-one video encoders and the Panopto video platform.

Beginning later this month, Epiphan Pearl encoders will be integrated with Panopto, supporting scheduled and on-demand video recording as well as live webcasting. The intuitive Pearl touchscreen provides real-time confidence monitoring of all video inputs, as well as a way to start and stop recordings with a single tap.

"Integrating Panopto makes our professional line of all-in-one video encoders an easy plug-in solution," said Mike Sandler, CEO of Epiphan. "Whether you're recording lectures in a classroom or videos in a corporate setting, Pearl's integration with Panopto provides a seamless video capture experience."

Pearl encoders support multiple video inputs from HDMI, SDI, USB, and network sources. Customers can connect audio from multiple digital and analog sources directly to Pearl, then send the output to a projector or to smart displays in remote overflow rooms for campus-wide installations.

"As a remote recorder, the Epiphan Pearl is a natural fit for Panopto's multi-camera video capture capabilities," said Sean Gorman, Chief Operating Officer of Panopto. "The integration between Epiphan and Panopto positions Pearl encoders as a versatile solution for AV system designers."

Current Panopto and Epiphan customers interested in learning more about the partnership can contact their account representatives for additional details.

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video content management systems, video capture software, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, Sydney, Hong Kong, and London, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan solutions are used in a wide range of applications such as professional audiovisual events, corporate communication, collaboration, distance learning, training, simulation, medical imaging, computing, industrial control rooms, security, and transportation applications. In short, Epiphan's products are trusted anywhere capturing, processing, recording, sharing, and replaying multiple high-resolution audio video sources is critical to effective communication.

Epiphan Video is a trade name of Epiphan Systems Inc., a privately owned company incorporated in 2003. Epiphan is based in Palo Alto, California, USA and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with regional offices and a network of authorized channel partners and OEMs throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.epiphan.com .

SOURCE Panopto

Related Links

http://www.panopto.com

