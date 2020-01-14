Epiphany Healthcare Is ISO 27001 Certified

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Healthcare announces that it has become the only vendor in the niche market of ECG management software with a cyber-security certification. Epiphany is officially ISO 27001 certified for all of its products and locations. To be ISO 27001 compliant means Epiphany meets the security standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The goal of being ISO 27001 compliant is for companies to provide IT security management standards that ensure the protection of data. Risk management is a key component of ISO 27001, which holds companies accountable for their strengths and weaknesses.

Considering risk assessment and treatment options, Epiphany chose to establish a low-risk tolerance, which was the most demanding standard. Epiphany implemented all recommended controls in ISO 27001, including those for Epiphany Cloud Services, creating a total of more than 121 controls. Epiphany then applied these controls to all aspects of its business and products.

"This certification reinforces our commitment to protect our customers' vital information and data," says Epiphany Healthcare's Product Manager of New Ventures, Eddie Hernandez.

Becoming ISO 27001 certified brings information security under management control with clear guidelines being met. Some of the guidelines established to increase IT security are for responding to security events, employee onboarding/off boarding, mobile device management, office security, secure software development, ransomware and malware strategies, and more.

The investment in this certification, including man-hours, staff training, and registrar expenses exceeded $300,000. Over 1,000 pages of documentation were either modified or created to meet the certification requirements. The outcome was a new IT management system ensuring that Epiphany Healthcare focuses on protecting the confidentiality and integrity of its data.

Epiphany Healthcare has focused on becoming ISO 27001 compliant to reduce the risks associated with increasing security threats. By applying standards and best practices of information security, Epiphany has strengthened its processes to enable better safeguards. Being ISO 27001 compliant enables Epiphany Healthcare to be better prepared in preventing any potential security incidents.

About Cardio Server:

Epiphany's Cardio Server is a cost-effective, web-based management system that receives, manages, and exports diagnostic test results to the electronic medical records. Cardio Server is vendor-neutral and communicates with over 260 devices from over 80 vendors. Cardio Server provides easier integration since it accepts data from 23 different modality types such as ECG, PFT, stress, Holter, patient monitoring, and more.

About Epiphany Healthcare:

With over 950 hospital customers worldwide, Epiphany Healthcare is committed to serving its customers' needs through product innovation, the delivery of exceptional service, and an unwavering dedication to improving clinical workflow. Discover why Epiphany is the preferred provider when managing multi-vendor, multi-modality diagnostic test data. For more information, please visit http://www.epiphanyhealthdata.com, follow Epiphany on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EpiphanyHealthcare/) Twitter (@epiphhealth), or Linkedin (http://www.linkedin.com/company/epiphany-healthcare).

