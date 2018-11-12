Episciences, Inc. Announces New Manufacturing Facility

"Our growth has been so tremendous over the years that our manufacturing has outgrown our existing building. We are very excited to open this plant, which will more than quadruple our manufacturing capabilities," says Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, founder and CEO of Episciences, Inc. The facility marks an important point of difference for the brand, as it does all of its product development and manufacturing in-house, allowing for significantly increased quality control.

Episciences, Inc. 's new facility is approximately 18,500 square feet and will greatly improve efficiencies for the production process of the Epionce product line. The existing facility is an FDA inspected drug manufacturing facility, and the new facility continues to meet the high standards of Good Manufacturing Processes set in place for drug manufacturing facilities that are inspected by the FDA. After launching in 2002, Episciences, Inc. had its first facility expansion in 2006.

About Episciences, Inc.

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, Episciences, Inc. is rooted in research and botanical ingredients to create effective skin care. Dr. Thornfeldt believed that it was imperative for the Epionce products to be backed by the kind of clinical studies he would expect to see as a physician. The Epionce Renewal Facial Cream paired with the Lytic Tx were the first non-prescription products to take on the top retinoids in head-to-head clinical studies. Since launching its original two products, Dr. Thornfeldt has expanded the Epionce line.

About McAlvain Design Build, Inc.

McAlvain Design Build, Inc., serves as the design/build contractor for the Episciences, Inc. Facility. McAlvain Design Build is a centerpiece of the McAlvain Group of Companies. As one of the leading construction firms in the Pacific Northwest, McAlvain has provided Design/Build, Construction Management and General Contracting services throughout the Western United States for over 34 years. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, McAlvain employs approximately 150 highly trained and skilled construction professionals and has completed over 1,000 notable projects ranging in size up to $80M. Visit http://www.mcalvain.com for more information.

SOURCE Episciences, Inc.