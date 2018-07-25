Episerver Named a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, today announced its recognition as a Visionary in Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines." [1] Gartner analyzed Episerver among 17 other vendors. The company was placed the furthest on the completeness of vision axis overall. The report, which is the first of its kind from Gartner, states that "marketing leaders can use this research to identify and evaluate personalization solutions suited to their goals."

Episerver Personalization, a comprehensive suite of products delivered via the intelligent cloud, combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral analytics to provide deep customer insights and individualized recommendations for digital content, commerce, and marketing experiences. Episerver's advanced machine learning algorithms improve over time, adapting to customer behavior and intent to quickly increase conversions, engagement and average order values. Episerver credits a highly scalable cloud platform, as well as proven dedication to its customers' success, for its inclusion in the report.

"Episerver's Personalization suite mitigates the burden traditionally placed on marketers and merchandisers who simply don't have the time to build all of the engagement rules needed to deliver highly personalized customer experiences, through extensive autonomous personalization capabilities – freeing them up to focus on more strategic and creative opportunities," said James Norwood, CMO and EVP Strategy at Episerver. "We believe our commitment to help our customers to deliver intelligent mass individualization at scale, for every step of their customer's digital journey, through our unified digital experience platform reflects in our positioning as furthest on the completeness of vision axis in this report."

Earlier this year, Episerver launched Episerver Advance and Episerver Insight to round out its personalization suite. Powered by cognitive AI, Episerver Advance allows organizations to automatically sequence highly relevant and individualized content to visitors across digital channels. Episerver Insight draws on behavioral data stored in Episerver's customer data platform (CDP) to provide marketers and merchandisers with rich customer journey analysis and persistent visitor intelligence to further support the delivery of personalized experiences.

The Episerver Personalization suite also includes Episerver Personalized Find for AI-based individual search rankings, Episerver Reach for event trigger-based messaging, such as personalized email, SMS and push notifications, and Episerver Perform for personalized product recommendations.

With a global partner ecosystem of more than 880 digital agencies and systems integrators, Episerver supports the onboarding and delivery of its personalization suite for clients across industries.

To read Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines," download a complimentary copy from Episerver.com.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.*

*Gartner Research Methodologies can be found here.

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines" by Jennifer Polk and Bryan Yeager, dated 25 July, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EPiServer



Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam and the UAE.

