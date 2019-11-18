Episerver Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 1:1 Personalization Company Idio

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Episerver™, the customer-centric digital experience company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Idio™, a content personalization and analytics platform powering the digital buying experience of some of the world's largest enterprise organizations. The acquisition significantly accelerates the analytics and personalization roadmap for Episerver Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ and strategically addresses the current and future state of buying experiences and expectations – the latter being unmet by most organizations.

Through real-time predictive analytics, Idio helps close the gap between what customers want and what businesses can offer. Idio predicts the interests and intent of every individual buyer and automatically delivers hyper-relevant content to better engage each customer for improved business results and brand affinity.

"At the end of the day, people realize every digital interaction is fueled by a business selling something to them whether the sale is via a shopping cart, a service or a subscription," said Justin Anovick, chief product officer at Episerver. "Persuading people to act is not problematic if the business is providing something of value to them but most digital interactions are created for the masses and end up catering to no one.

"Episerver plus Idio gives companies the technology they need to easily provide value to each individual in the form of a truly one-to-one digital experience. The promise of one-to-one personalization is finally realized. Episerver and Idio are a seamless fit both technically and culturally, and we are highly motivated to prove our combined value now and in years to come."

To reduce the burden of personalization on business users – weary of manual, rules-based personalization engines – Idio automatically indexes, analyzes and categorizes unstructured content data into a structured content hub to deliver relevant 1:1 buyer experiences across digital channels. Since Idio is middleware, Episerver customers can immediately see value from the Idio acquisition with no integration required.

According to Episerver's B2B Digital Experience Report, 82 percent of B2Bs plan to use AI to personalize customer experiences in the next three years, and Episerver plus Idio can accelerate that delayed timeline.

"Idio powers 1:1 digital experiences at global scale," said Edward Barrow, CEO of Idio. "This acquisition is the next part of our mission to help our enterprise clients serve their end customers with timely, relevant and cross-channel experiences. The combined organization, with Episerver's deep content and commerce expertise and Idio's predictive and analytical capabilities, make for an exciting future for customer-centric marketers."

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management, robust commerce, and intuitive data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver's 900+ partners and 700+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 8,000 customers enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at episerver.com

About Idio

Idio makes 1:1 marketing possible for global B2B enterprises. Idio's platform uses Content Intelligence to predict the interests of every individual and automatically deliver relevant 1:1 experiences across digital channels. Global leaders including Fitch Ratings, PureStorage and TATA trust Idio's AI to maximize buyer engagement and pipeline, whilst handling marketing complexity. Idio is based in London and New York, backed by leading SaaS investors including Notion Capital, and in 2017 was named by Forrester Research as a Breakout Vendor, and a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2019. For more information please see http://www.idio.ai



About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners

Contacts:

Rachel Teitt Gill

Director, Brand Communications

+1 740-815-1588

rachel.teitt@episerver.com

Amberly Dressler

Manager, Brand Communications

+1 714 851 5794

amberly.dressler@episerver.com

Andrew Davies

Co-Founder & CMO

andrew.davies@idio.ai

SOURCE Episerver