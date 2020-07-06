Episode Alert Introduces Their Revolutionizing Medicare Same and Similar Service

MIAMI, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode Alert launches its Medicare Same and Similar checker. Already one of the juggernaut clearinghouse/NSVs in the United States with over 100 million transactions per month, Episode Alert, which already has a firm grip in the Home Health sector, is looking to push forward in the Durable/Home medical equipment (DME/HME) sector with the launch of the new service.

The aim of this new service, at its core, will be to save DME/HME billers' valuable time and effort. "We didn't just want to put out a new service like anyone else. We have always strived to go the extra mile and make our services very user friendly and big-time savers." - CEO David Pariguana.

The design of the Same and Similar service comes straight from the input of current DME/HME customers who voiced their enthusiasm when team leaders reached out to them with the idea, noting that if this service was similar to Episode Alert's other offerings, they would be over the moon with joy.

Customers have come to know Episode Alert as their go-to option in the world of Medicare billing. Knowing the company as a pillar of efficiency and adaptability. "We strive to surpass our clients' expectations and make sure they know we are here to help them," says lead customer relations manager David MacQueen.

The new Same and Similar service will join an already prosperous line of SaaS, which includes the industry-leading, real-time Medicare patient eligibility verification system, which prides itself on being user friendly.

In 2019, Episode Alert released their latest free tool, the National Provider Identifier (NPI) lookup, in order to continue to bring as much value to its customers as possible. "We have always striven to show our customers we care. We want each and everyone one of them to know they have a voice and we are here to help them," says lead developer Gisela Pariguana.

Episode Alert has been serving thousands of health care providers across the United States since 2007. The main driving forces has always been to bring an affordable and complete option to the health care industry.

