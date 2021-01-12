Episode Solutions Acquires Fusion5 Healthcare Solutions to Create National Value-Based Healthcare Solutions Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of technology-powered solutions enabling specialist physicians to actively participate in value-based healthcare, announced today the acquisition of St. Charles, Mo.-based Fusion5 Healthcare Solutions ("Fusion5"), an affiliate of Owens & Minor, Inc.

The combination brings together two of the leading healthcare companies operating in partnership with specialists across value-based care environments and alternative payment models to more effectively manage patient care, outcomes and cost. The transaction further expands Episode Solutions' existing 17-state footprint of orthopaedic, cardiology and other specialist practice group partners to more than 90 practice groups across 33 states. Leveraging Episode Solutions' advanced care coordination capabilities, proprietary technology stack, real-time data collection and advanced analytics across its national network will enable the combined enterprise to provide superior patient care solutions across a range of value-based care environments, and serve a significantly broader base of patients who can benefit from its services throughout the care journey—measurably reducing the total cost of care—without compromising quality and outcomes.

"While both organizations share the same patient-centric commitment to drive compelling value-based care outcomes, the synergies gained by the Fusion5 acquisition accelerates the expansion of Episode Solutions' market presence and volume capacities—which propels the company into a national platform for at-risk specialty care," said Tom Gallagher, Episode Solutions CEO. "The combination of resources and organizational culture is transformational."

"We are excited to bring the platform capabilities of Episode Solutions to bear on our client base," said Jim Gera, CEO of Fusion5. "Episode Solutions is a clear market leader in advanced technologies and related care management solutions designed specifically to meet the needs of specialists as participants in an accelerating value-based care environment."

The transaction closed effective December 31st, 2020. Row Associates, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Episode Solutions, LLC

About Episode Solutions

Episode Solutions is a leading provider of flexible and tech-powered healthcare solutions in partnership with specialist providers to enable their participation in value-based care across a variety of risk-bearing payment models. By effectively engaging specialist providers and their patients in achievement of the Triple Aim (+1): superior patient care, improvement of population health, reduced healthcare costs and increased clinician / patient satisfaction, Episode Solutions strives to enhance the performance and outcomes for value-based risk care. For more information, visit www.episodesolutions.com .

About Fusion5

Fusion5 partners with specialist physician group practices, health systems, hospitals, and other healthcare providers and organizations to support them with an innovative, technology-based care management system to improve quality and reduce costs within value-based care environments. For more information, visit www.fusion5.us .

SOURCE Episode Solutions

Related Links

http://www.episodesolutions.com

