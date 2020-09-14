Epitome Risk Offers COVID-19 Compliance Services That Can Prevent Production Halts Like That of the New Batman Movie

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epitome Risk now helps businesses manage their COVID-19 compliance so that they can avoid embarrassing production halts like the one now being reported with the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.

It has been announced that Matt Reeves' The Batman has completely halted production after the film's star actor, Robert Pattinson, tested positive for Coronavirus. This was particularly problematic because the production crew had just returned from a months-long break due to the ongoing pandemic bringing their recent momentum to a screeching halt.

This is exactly the sort of story that Epitome Risk is working to prevent by offering custom COVID-19 compliance services to production crews of TV, film, commercials, music videos, and other media projects. They are also extending these services to sports, and corporate events, as well as conventions of all kinds.

Epitome is built on the solid foundation provided by Chief Strategy Officer, Mike Millett, with his extensive experience conducting risk management on TV & film sets. The former Army Ranger has become known in the production industry as a true team player who helps wherever needed. Millett's impeccable attention to detail has afforded him opportunities to work with major productions, such as The Amazing Race and multiple Discovery Channel and NatGeo shows.

COVID-19 is a new problem that any job or event involving a large gathering of people now has to manage. Thousands of events worldwide have been canceled due to the public health risk caused by Coronavirus including the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Eurovision 2020, and Expo 2020. Epitome is proud to be working directly with a returning international sporting event in 2020 to safely navigate the risk associated with holding events during the pandemic.

While resuming certain large events may seem like an impossible task right now, the world is beginning to see innovative solutions to the COVID-19 problem. For example, certain sports events are being televised with added crowd sounds or with reduced crowds and socially distanced seating in the stadium. Burning Man has announced that instead of canceling, they will be holding the event entirely digitally.

For companies and organized events that need help managing the difficult COVID-19 landscape, Epitome Risk has committed its services to help organizations manage these unique risks and overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Their team of experts has spent the last 6-9 months learning everything they can about COVID-19, the relevant laws for COVID-19 compliance, and possible solutions to the problems organizations are currently facing due to Coronavirus. To learn more about how Epitome Risk Solutions can help you overcome these new challenges, visit their website at https://epitomerisk.com/

About Epitome Risk Solutions

Epitome Risk Solutions is a U.S.-based risk management company specializing in COVID-compliance and safety support for TV and film productions. Working with industry-leading international partners, Epitome delivers the highest level of logistical and risk analysis and consulting for the unique needs of on-location production.

