EpiVax Oncology Appoints Dominique Bridon as Chief Technology Officer and Dan Adams to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax Oncology, Inc., a precision cancer immunotherapy company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominique Bridon as Chief Technology Officer and the appointment of Dan Adams to the Board of Directors, both effective immediately.

Dr. Bridon brings more than 30 years of therapeutic peptide and oligo-nucleotide pre-clinical and clinical development experience. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer at Biodesy, a company specialized in the detection of protein conformational changes. He previously served as Chief Development Officer at Nuritas, driving a disruptive approach to Peptide Discovery. Prior to that role, Dr. Bridon led the development of novel oncology drugs at Optivia and held various leadership positions involving therapeutic peptide research and technologies at Ipsen, Conjuchem, Redcell, and Abbott Laboratories. Dr. Bridon has served as a Director for Neuronax and Enobia (acquired by Alexion), and as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Biosortia and Syntaxin (acquired by Ipsen).

Dr. Bridon holds a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering and Polymer Sciences from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Paris XI, with Nobel Laureate Sir Derek H. R. Barton as Research Advisor. He completed his Post-Doctoral Research at the University of California, Berkeley.

Dan Adams brings more than 40 years of experience founding and managing several biotechnology companies that achieved a combined value of well in excess of $60 billion. Considered as a pioneer of the contemporary biotechnology industry, Mr. Adams co-founded Biogen (and served as its first CEO), Advanced Genetic Sciences Inc., Plant Genetic Systems and AlleRx. Further, Mr. Adams served as the CEO and then Executive Chairman and Global Head of Business Development of Protein Sciences Corporation, a leader in developing and manufacturing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics; Protein Sciences was acquired by Sanofi for approximately $750M in August 2017. Currently, Mr. Adams is the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of NextWaveBio, a next-generation biotechnology enterprise developing safer, more affordable pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Dan holds a BA in Chemistry from Cornell University and a JD degree magna cum laude from New York University School of Law where he was an Executive Editor of the Law Review.

"I am thrilled to team up with Dominique and Dan" said EpiVax Oncology CEO and Co-Founder, Gad Berdugo, MSc Eng., MBA." Dominique brings a deep scientific, technological, pre-clinical and clinical development and operational experience with therapeutic peptides and oligo-nucleotides. Dan's invaluable experience in steering a biotechnology company through clinical trials, corporate development and financing transactions and board governance, makes him an extraordinary asset to our Board of Directors." he added.

About EpiVax Oncology and Ancer™

EpiVax Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company focusing on developing precision cancer immunotherapies based in Providence, RI and New York City. Incorporated in 2017, EpiVax Oncology is a spin-out of EpiVax Inc, a company founded by Dr. Anne De Groot and Mr. Bill Martin in 2008. EpiVax Oncology is leveraging EpiVax's 20 years of experience and commercial-grade computational-immunology tools, to advance its personalized cancer vaccine development program. EpiVax Oncology's personalized vaccine design pipeline, AncerTM, incorporates the world-class EpiMatrixTM system and the innovative JanusMatrix tool, which were exclusively licensed to EpiVax Oncology by EpiVax Inc. Please visit our website https://epivaxoncology.com

