ePlus Reports First Quarter Financial Results

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly Highlights:

Net sales increased 17.4% to $416.6 million

Technology segment net sales increased 17.3% to $400.4 million which includes service revenues growth of 16.3% to $55.6 million .

Financing segment net sales increased 18.0% to $16.3 million .

. Adjusted gross billings increased 15.9% to $633.0 million .

. Consolidated gross profit increased 7.1% to $105.5 million .

. Consolidated gross margin was 25.3%, down from 27.8%.

Net earnings increased 35.5% to $23.5 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.6% to $38.3 million .

. Diluted earnings per share increased 34.6% to $1.75 .

. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 29.8% to $1.96 .

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

"Fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start, underscoring growing demand for our diverse portfolio of solutions that enable our customers to support their digital transformation and hybrid workforce initiatives efficiently and cost-effectively. We are very pleased with our first quarter net sales and adjusted gross billings growth of 17.4% and 15.9%, respectively. Our robust sales growth and disciplined cost management is driving solid operating leverage leading to improved bottom line results. Our net earnings and net earnings per share both increased approximately 35%, and non-GAAP earnings per share increased almost 30%. Our operating platform enables ePlus to meet improving customer demand in a scalable manner," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus.

"We remain focused on capturing the cloud, security, digital infrastructure and collaboration solutions that meet our customer's requirements in today's complex IT environment. While we continue to monitor shortages in the IT supply chain that could delay deliveries and create revenue headwinds, we are well-positioned for continued growth given our diversified business model, with increasing annuity-type revenues, expanding services, multiple channel partners, and the contribution from our financing business," Mr. Marron noted.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2020:

Consolidated net sales increased 17.4% to $416.6 million, from $355.0 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 17.3% to $400.4 million, from $341.2 million primarily due to higher product sales. Service revenues also increased 16.3% to $55.6 million, from $47.8 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 15.9% to $633.0 million from $546.4 million.

Financing segment net sales increased 18.0% to $16.3 million, from $13.8 million due to an increase from sales of off lease equipment.

Consolidated gross profit increased 7.1% to $105.5 million, from $98.6 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.3%, compared with 27.8% last year, due to lower product margins.

Operating expenses were $73.1 million, down 0.7% from $73.6 million last year. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,547, up 11 from a year ago.

Consolidated operating income increased 29.8% to $32.5 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 27.8%, lower than the prior year quarter of 30.8%, primarily due to an adjustment recorded in the prior year to the federal benefit from state taxes.

Net earnings increased 35.5% to $23.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.6% to $38.3 million, from $30.7 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.75, compared with $1.30 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.96, compared with $1.51 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2021, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $93.8 million, compared with $129.6 million as of March 31, 2020. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 11.1% from March 31, 2021, due to ongoing projects. Total shareholders' equity was $583.6 million, compared with $562.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Total shares outstanding were 13.5 million on June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Summary and Outlook

"The strength of our first quarter results, coupled with strong backlog for our service offerings, reinforces our confidence in our fiscal 2022 prospects. With worldwide IT spending poised to accelerate this year, we are experiencing solid demand across our suite of managed and annuity services offerings, particularly those that address cybersecurity risks, as well as for our financing solutions. The financing segment closed several outsized transactions in July 2021, which we estimate will contribute $0.32 to $0.37 per diluted share to our second quarter. Against this favorable backdrop, we are cognizant of potential headwinds that may result from more limited product availability. To date, our deep roster of vendors and distributors has enabled us to deliver for our customers.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to invest throughout fiscal 2022 in our technology capabilities and in our people to meet our customers' evolving needs. Supported by the strength of our balance sheet, we continue to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that enhance our geographic presence and broaden our technology solution offerings," Mr. Marron concluded.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of June:

Ranked in the top 10 percent of North American IT Channel Partners in the 2021 Solution Provider 500 List published by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company.

, a brand of The Channel Company. In the month of May:

Achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Compute Service (Amazon EC2) for Windows Server, recognizing that ePlus follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to customers.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, significant and rapid inflation, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and pressure on prices; reduction of vendor incentive programs; and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors' or suppliers' IT systems and data and audio communication networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, or obtain debt for our financing transactions; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; the creditworthiness of our customers and our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security or ransomware attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our dependence on continued innovation in hardware, software and services offerings by our vendors, availability of these products from our vendors and our ability to partner with them; our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$93,840

$129,562 Accounts receivable—trade, net

465,424

391,567 Accounts receivable—other, net

33,979

41,053 Inventories

77,752

69,963 Financing receivables—net, current

63,082

106,272 Deferred costs

27,812

28,201 Other current assets

12,309

10,976 Total current assets

774,198

777,594









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

98,277

90,165 Deferred tax asset—net

1,468

1,468 Property, equipment and other assets

41,282

42,289 Goodwill

126,651

126,645 Other intangible assets—net

35,540

38,614 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,077,416

$1,076,775









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$149,685

$165,162 Accounts payable—floor plan

139,574

98,653 Salaries and commissions payable

31,758

36,839 Deferred revenue

76,821

72,802 Recourse notes payable—current

5,997

5,450 Non-recourse notes payable—current

12,700

50,397 Other current liabilities

29,870

30,061 Total current liabilities

446,405

459,364









Recourse notes payable—long term

11,016

12,658 Non-recourse notes payable—long term

2,587

5,664 Other liabilities

33,789

36,679 TOTAL LIABILITIES

493,797

514,365









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized;

none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares

authorized; 13,536 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

13,503 outstanding at March 31, 2021

146

145 Additional paid-in capital

154,101

152,366 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,038 shares at June 30, 2021 and







993 shares at March 31, 2021

(79,483)

(75,372) Retained earnings

508,134

484,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency







translation adjustment

721

655 Total Stockholders' Equity

583,619

562,410 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,077,416

$1,076,775

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020







Net sales





Product $361,057

$307,240 Services 55,592

47,791 Total 416,649

355,031







Cost of sales





Product 277,227

226,634 Services 33,910

29,840 Total 311,137

256,474







Gross profit 105,512

98,557







Selling, general, and administrative 68,775

69,467 Depreciation and amortization 3,926

3,516 Interest and financing costs 359

577 Operating expenses 73,060

73,560







Operating income 32,452

24,997







Other income 123

98







Earnings before taxes 32,575

25,095







Provision for income taxes 9,057

7,735







Net earnings $23,518

$17,360







Net earnings per common share—basic $1.76

$1.30 Net earnings per common share—diluted $1.75

$1.30







Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 13,333

13,322 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 13,441

13,388

Technology Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

Change

(in thousands)















Net sales









Product $344,766

$293,433

17.5% Services 55,592

47,791

16.3% Total 400,358

341,224

17.3%











Cost of sales









Product 271,015

224,543

20.7% Services 33,910

29,840

13.6% Total 304,925

254,383

19.9%











Gross profit 95,433

86,841

9.9%











Selling, general, and administrative 66,153

65,556

0.9% Depreciation and amortization 3,898

3,488

11.8% Interest and financing costs 159

265

(40.0%) Operating expenses 70,210

69,309

1.3%











Operating income $25,223

$17,532

43.9% Adjusted gross billings $633,007

$546,394

15.9% Adjusted EBITDA $30,958

$23,161

33.7%





Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market



Twelve Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

Change











Telecom, Media & Entertainment 27%

19%

8% Technology 16%

21%

(5%) SLED 15%

16%

(1%) Healthcare 14%

15%

(1%) Financial Services 12%

13%

(1%) All Others 16%

16%

- Total 100%

100%









Financing Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

Change

(in thousands)















Net sales $16,291

$13,807

18.0% Cost of sales 6,212

2,091

197.1% Gross profit 10,079

11,716

(14.0%)











Selling, general, and administrative 2,622

3,911

(33.0%) Depreciation and amortization 28

28

0.0% Interest and financing costs 200

312

(35.9%) Operating expenses 2,850

4,251

(33.0%)











Operating income $7,229

$7,465

(3.2%) Adjusted EBITDA $7,314

$7,553

(3.2%)

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands)







Technology segment net sales $400,358

$341,224 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party

maintenance, software assurance and

subscription / SaaS licenses, and services 232,649

205,170 Adjusted gross billings $633,007

$546,394





Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands) Consolidated





Net earnings $23,518

$17,360 Provision for income taxes 9,057

7,735 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,926

3,516 Share based compensation 1,735

1,907 Acquisition and integration expense -

29 Interest and financing costs 159

265 Other income [2] (123)

(98) Adjusted EBITDA $38,272

$30,714





Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands) Technology Segment





Operating income $25,223

$17,532 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,898

3,488 Share based compensation 1,678

1,847 Acquisition and integration expense -

29 Interest and financing costs 159

265 Adjusted EBITDA $30,958

$23,161







Financing Segment





Operating income $7,229

$7,465 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28

28 Share based compensation 57

60 Adjusted EBITDA $7,314

$7,553





Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands)



GAAP: Earnings before taxes $32,575

$25,095 Share based compensation 1,735

1,907 Acquisition and integration expense -

29 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,696

2,228 Other income [2] (123)

(98) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 36,883

29,161







GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,057

7,735 Share based compensation 496

587 Acquisition and integration expense -

9 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 757

667 Other (income) expense [2] (35)

(30) Tax benefit on restricted stock (255)

(14) Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 10,530

8,954







Non-GAAP: Net earnings $26,353

$20,207





Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020







GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.75

$1.30







Share based compensation 0.09

0.10 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.15

0.12 Other income [2] (0.01)

(0.01) Tax benefit from share based compensation (0.02)

- Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.21

0.21







Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.96

$1.51

[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

