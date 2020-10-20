EPM Announces promotion of Julie Rhode as Retail Underwriting Manager

Rhode has 22 years of experience in the mortgage industry. She came to EPM with the team in St Augustine almost two years ago, as their designated underwriter. Prior to her joining our team at EPM she was the Regional Underwriting Manager for Caliber Home Loans. Other mortgage experience includes Foreclosure and REO specialist, processing, processing manager, and sales. She takes a common-sense approach to underwriting and her passion is training. When she isn't in the mortgage world she loves to be on the water and ride her jet ski every chance she gets. She feels she has a found a home here at EPM and is excited to be apart of its evolution.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of Julie Rhode to Retail Underwriting Manager," said Jason Callan, Chief Operations Officer of EPM. "Since joining EPM, Julie's dedication to growth, customer service, teamwork, and communication put her in a league of her own. We believe Julie's expertise in underwriting makes her primed to lead our retail underwriting team to new levels of success. We couldn't be more excited to promote her within the growing EPM family!"

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

For more information about EPM visit us online at Epm.net or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

Contact:

Equity Prime Mortgage – NMLS #21116

nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Eric Skates

[email protected]

www.epm.net

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage

Related Links

www.epm.net

