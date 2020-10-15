EPM Announces the Addition of Industry Technologist, Suha Zehl

"I couldn't imagine a more exciting time to join the EPM team and lead the BI program to further the success and growth of the organization. EPM is a leader and innovator, providing mortgage brokers best-in-class tools while delighting its customers with the best customer experience," said Zehl. "EPM is poised for even greater success. What I found most compelling about EPM and what attracted me to the organization is its culture, its undisputed leadership, and its vision to move our industry forward. The addition of the new role of Chief Analytics Officer clearly reinforces the importance of data as a differentiator in EPM's long term strategy and I am delighted to be leading this program."

Suha Zehl, MBA, CPM as the Chief Analytics Officer at EPM brings more than eighteen years of experience in the mortgage and real estate industry, and over 34 years of global business and analytics experience. Suha thrives on leveraging innovation, new technologies, and business intelligence to drive digital transformation and create actionable insights to support the business vision and strategy. Her focus is on developing data strategies to make the dream of home ownership a reality for everyone. Suha is a respected speaker and contributor to numerous publications. She is the winner of several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire's Tech Trendsetter, Progress in Lending's Most Powerful Women in FinTech, and Mortgage Women Magazine's Women with Vision.

"Having an innovative leader, like Suha, join EPM speaks to the focus we have on building a modern platform. Suha is an award-winning business leader who will champion all of our digital growth and I couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the growing EPM family", said Eddy Perez, President & CEO of EPM.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

For more information about EPM visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

