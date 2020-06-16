EPM showcases its strong company culture in NEW! Promo video

While launching the EPM Way initiative the team felt it was only right to share who the EPM team is now by creating a " champion video " to express who the organization has become and the impact that is being made, in local, diverse communities, with first time homebuyers, and changing lives of its own with numerous professional and personal development programs provided across the country.

"Our team culture really sets us apart, EPM is a resource for our community, also diversity plays a large part that sets us apart and the way we look at business with an empathic approach, we truly care. We are about empowering our team so we can create a super-fan experience for our consumers and business partners. Reputation is everything for us – our reputation is our brand," said Closing Manager, Christina Hua.

In June 2019, Equity Prime Mortgage went through a re-brand and became EPM. An acronym which stands for "Empowering People More." The empowerment of the team gives the employees an opportunity to grow as professionals, and promote as brand ambassadors, all the while helping to push the superfan service mentality. Both with it's wholesale and retail business model. This new initiative also showcased a bright and fresh logo, new insightful mission and vision as well as the overall message of who the organization is and an innovative culture plan to boot!

"To potential employees I'd say, WHY CHOOSE EPM?

Growth, plain and simple. It is amazing the amount of growth EPM has seen since it's inception in 2008. As an employee of EPM you can come in, pay your dues and move up through the ranks. The organization likes to see it's team members succeed, and they truly give you the tools and the resources to do so," said Brand Ambassador and SVP of Business Development, Frank Ferrans.

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) has changed so much in the past 12 months and it's no secret, as an organization, we have thrived in much trying times. First, in the crash of 2008, when Equity Prime Mortgage was founded, again rising into the fold of the mortgage industry to make a name for and place for a diverse group of originators. Now, years later, the company has evolved and morphed into so much more.

"Our organization is always looking for ways to give back. We want to be a means for communication and give assistance to the communities we serve. It is in our nature to do the right thing, always, and be steadfast in our ability to provide resources in order to show we empathize not only our consumers, but the people. The recent events have impacted us all in so many variable ways and our value is in our ability to choose positivity each and every day," explained President & CEO of EPM, Eddy Perez, CMB.

