Epos Now Announces New Partnership With Workforce Management Tool, Tanda

Tanda serves a range of retail and hospitality businesses, allowing them to create and template attendance sheets, digitally onboard new recruits, and complete payroll faster, with accurate and automated award calculations. Merchants can also benefit from a wide range of additional capabilities, including photo-verified employee clocking in to fully automate payroll and an easy swap-shifting feature.

The integration will be available to Epos Now customers in the United Kingdom, as well as some of its other locales, including Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

This partnership is strategically aligned with Epos Now's mission to help retail and hospitality businesses grow by harnessing the power of cloud computing. By seamlessly linking Epos Now's back-office with Tanda's workforce management tool, business owners can automate their administrative tasks, helping them achieve heightened efficiency.

"We're extremely excited to announce this partnership and to be able to offer Tanda to our new and existing customers," said Mike Haines, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Epos Now. "We understand how time-consuming manual administrative tasks such as employee management and payroll can be. By automating these tasks, business owners will have much more time to focus on their company and its growth."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 45,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff & customer management, as well as supporting businesses transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust eCommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

About Tanda

Tanda is a market leader in workforce management software, eliminating paperwork with products such as the selfie time clock, intelligent rostering system, automatic award calculator, attendance-to-payroll integration, Shift Swapping, and more. Tanda is committed to raising the quality of work around the world — one shift at a time. To learn more, visit www.tanda.co.

For more information, contact Tillie Demetriou, PR Executive at Epos Now at [email protected], +44(0)-808-291-4479, www.eposnow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610928/Tanda_platform.jpg

SOURCE Epos Now