Epos Now Partners With Deliveroo to Provide Seamless Online Ordering and Delivery for Restaurants

NORWICH, England, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a cloud-based software provider, has announced its latest strategic partnership with Deliveroo, the 5th fastest growing UK company. This partnership aims to unlock the potential for restaurants eager to expand and grow. Alongside this, Epos Now offer specialisms in the design and manufacture of electronic point of sales, encompassing features including but not limited to reporting, stock control, and CRM for retail and hospitality businesses to Deliveroo in the hope of a beneficial partnership to drive revenue.

Through Epos Now's partnership with Deliveroo, their 30,000+ customer base will be able to use the integration free of charge to:

Drive more revenue and orders through the Deliveroo platform, both web and app.

Synchronise accepted Deliveroo orders instantly to their kitchen reducing the order processing time by up to 80%.

Automatically sync their Deliveroo transactional information to their back office for easy profit and loss management.

Sync their Deliveroo orders directly to an integrated accounts package.

Save nearly 6 hours a week in manual order entry.

Reduce order to door wait time by 20%.

Go paperless and sync Deliveroo orders straight through to our Kitchen Display System.

Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos Now states: "I am excited to see the huge benefits our partnership with Deliveroo will provide to Epos Now's customer base. Our mission is to integrate the latest smart technology to make life easier for business owners and help them drive success. Deliveroo have shown that consumers want higher quality food sent to them and they want it faster. This is a completely new revenue stream for some businesses and it can streamline expensive in house delivery operations. We are already seeing our customers' revenues increase exponentially and service times drop by more than 20%, which is unbelievable when you consider what that means to their bottom line."

Epos Now recognises that Deliveroo has pioneered the concept of restaurant quality food delivered quickly to any location, an offering which consumers regard as their highest priority due to busy work and life schedules.

With over 15,000 riders across 150 cities in 12 countries Deliveroo has grown to over £2 billion in just five years. This has rapidly resulted in Deliveroo becoming the dominant player within the Hospitality industry. In 2018 86% of consumers used off-premise services at least once a month which is also increasing by an additional 12% year on year, this has expanded the reach of local and national businesses and revolutionised the way restaurants manage their orders.

The Deliveroo Integration Team has stated: "We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Epos Now. This relationship will allow our mutual customers to effortlessly manage their order process and reduce the time it takes to get orders from the kitchen to their customer's door."

About Epos Now

Launched in 2011, Epos Now is a cloud-based software provider, specialising in the design and manufacture of electronic point of sale. It was founded on a belief that all businesses and entrepreneurs should be able to leverage the power of both cloud computing and modern technology to power their businesses. Epos Now helps to improve both the lives of our customers and their businesses.

