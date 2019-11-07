Epoxy Curing Agents in the Composites Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in epoxy curing agents market to 2024 by end use (wind energy, pipe and tank, aerospace and others), product type (aromatic amine, aliphatic amine, cycloaliphatic amine, catalyst, dicyandiamide, anhydride, and others) and region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World)



The future of epoxy curing agents in the global composites industry looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, pipe and tank, wind energy automotive, and marine industries. The epoxy curing agents in global composites industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of high-performance epoxy based composite materials and the growth of end use industries.



An emerging trend which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry includes development of epoxy curing agents which are less hazardous to human health, have faster cure, and improved performance characteristics. Evonik, BASF, Huntsman, Hexion, and DowDupont are the major suppliers of epoxy curing agents in the global composites industry.



The study includes the epoxy curing agents market size and forecast for the epoxy curing agents market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, product type, and by region as follows:



Epoxy Curing Agents in the Composites Industry by End Use Industry:

Wind EnergyPipe and TankAerospace



Epoxy Curing Agents n the Composites Industry by Product Type:

Aromatic AminesAliphatic AminesCycloaliphatic AminesCatalystDicyandiamideAnhydrideOthers



Epoxy Curing Agents n the Composites Industry by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the epoxy curing agents companies profiled in this report includes Evonik, BASF, Huntsman, Hexion, and DowDupont and others.



The analyst forecasts that the aliphatic amine will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Aromatic amine is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing demand for high performance composites in aerospace applications.



Within this market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry supported by increasing use of composites materials in wind blade manufacturing. Aerospace is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing production of advanced aircraft models with high composite content.

APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume due to increasing demand for composites in pipe and tank and wind energy industries.



Some of the features of "Epoxy Curing Agents in the Composite Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry size by end use industry, product type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Epoxy curing agents in the composite industry breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. How big the opportunities for epoxy curing agents in the global industry by end use (wind energy, pipe and tank, aerospace and others), product type (aromatic amine, aliphatic amine, cycloaliphatic amine, catalyst, dicyandiamide, anhydride, and others) and region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats of epoxy curing agents in the composite industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry?

Q.8. What are the new developments for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for epoxy curing agents in the composite industry and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



