Epoxy Primers Market, Rising Number of Applications to Boost Growth - Technavio

Epoxy Primers Market Segmentation

Technology

Solvent-borne



Waterborne

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Epoxy Primers Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our epoxy primers market report covers the following areas:

Epoxy Primers Market size

Epoxy Primers Market trends

Epoxy Primers Market industry analysis

This study identifies the implementation of solar reflective epoxy primers as one of the prime reasons driving the epoxy primers market growth during the next few years.

Epoxy Primers Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Epoxy Primers Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Epoxy Primers Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

3M Co.

Co. Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Clever Polymers

DuluxGroup Ltd.

Grand Polycoats Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Jotun AS

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Epoxy Primers Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist epoxy primers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the epoxy primers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the epoxy primers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of epoxy primers market vendors

Related Reports

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polyhydroxyalkanoate market share is expected to increase by USD 23.71 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%.

Feed Phytogenics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The feed phytogenics market share is expected to increase by USD 377.39 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%.

Heat Resistant Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The heat resistant polymer market share is expected to increase by USD 8.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%.

Epoxy Primers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Clever Polymers, DuluxGroup Ltd., Grand Polycoats Co. Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Eastwood Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., Triangle Coatings Inc., and Tuff Coat Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Waterborne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Waterborne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Waterborne - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Waterborne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Waterborne - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 98: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 99: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 101: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.5 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 111: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 112: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 113: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.8 Jotun AS

Exhibit 116: Jotun AS - Overview



Exhibit 117: Jotun AS - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Jotun AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Jotun AS - Segment focus

10.9 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 132: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

