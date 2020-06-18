Epoxy Systems International, an Epoxy Resin Supplier, Now Open for Business in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoxy Systems International (E.S.I.) is excited to announce the opening of their storefront at 15791 Rockfield Blvd. Suite B in Irvine, California, where they offer epoxy resin supplies and materials for contractors and homeowners. E.S.I. provides epoxy resin 1 car, 2 car, 3 car, and 4 car garage kits, epoxy resin countertop kits, epoxy baseboard, epoxy basecoats, primers and vapor sealers, as well as all supplies needed to complete the transformation of garage floors, countertops, and any hard surface area in a home or business. With over 50 colors to customize an epoxy covering, customers are sure to discover something they will like.

Bulldog Epoxy123 kits will cover any Square Foot Garage. This includes our top of the line Industrial epoxy line. This kit includes a Bulldog base coat Black, Tan or Grey, chips with full 100% coverage, your option of Bulldog top-coats. High Gloss Bulldog Quartz RC Clear or Semi Gloss Bulldog 88 Polyaspartic. This is an easy six-step process.

The E.S.I. experts sell to both residential and commercial clients. The company is committed to providing quality epoxy resin products in Irvine, California and the surrounding communities. E.S.I.'s epoxy resin products are top of the line and the best in the market.

Individuals want to transform their garage floor, countertops, and any other hard surface with epoxy but are unsure where to start. E.S.I. is the answer. Visit their site and see the variety of products available. Call (949) 30-EPOXY to speak with an Epoxy expert, ask questions and to place an order. An online shopping experience will be available soon as well.

The ESI informational website includes information about all of the products E.S.I. has to offer, instructions, an online tool to configure the sizing of your floor, and answers several frequently asked questions. Call today to place an order.



For More Information, Contact:

Pat Gallaher, [email protected], (949) 30-EPOXY or (949) 303-7699



Epoxy Systems International

15791 Rockfield Blvd Ste B, Irvine, CA 92618

Epoxy123.com



Follow us online for upcoming deals and special offers!

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related Images

esi-3-car-garage-kit.jpg

ESI 3 Car Garage Kit

Bulldog Epoxy123 kits will cover any Square Foot Garage. This includes our top of the line Industrial epoxy line. This kit includes a Bulldog base coat Black, Tan or Grey, chips with full 100% coverage, your option of Bulldog top-coats. High Gloss Bulldog Quartz RC Clear or Semi Gloss Bulldog 88 Polyaspartic. This is an easy six-step process.

SOURCE Epoxy Systems International

Related Links

https://www.epoxysystemsinternational.com

