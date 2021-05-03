EPRI Advances Electric Transportation with New Initiative, Consumer Guide and Blueprint

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As President Biden announces bold plans to reduce U.S. economy-wide carbon emissions by around 50 percent by 2030, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) is taking important steps to advance the research, development, and deployment of electric transportation technologies.

EPRI is supporting electric transportation technologies on multiple fronts – working with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to create a national electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure blueprint, helping inform consumers through a new Electric Vehicle Consumer Guide and convening industry stakeholders in an upcoming electrification forum centered on e-mobility.

With transportation electrification crucial to reach decarbonization goals, EPRI's Fleet Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Initiative aims to develop the tools and resources needed for rapid expansion of fleet charging infrastructure. The initiative focuses on three key areas: utility planning tools, interoperability and resiliency.

The White House recently announced that DOE will develop a national EV charging infrastructure blueprint with EPRI, including fast charging and grid interaction. The blueprint will assess needs in terms of connectivity, communication, and protocols from utility down to vehicle, to support electrification of the full vehicle fleet.

"Electric transportation is central to the carbon reduction discussion," said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. "We're honored to work with the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a national EV charging infrastructure blueprint examining key technical needs. EPRI's collaboration with DOE and others helps overcome barriers to electric transportation adoption and unlock greater value for society."

To help consumers select and compare EVs, EPRI created the Electric Vehicle Consumer Guide. This free, interactive guide allows consumers to search for battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by make, model, electric range, and MSRP. The guide offers an FAQ section and useful information on EVs, like advice on where to charge and how long charging may take. It also includes information on tax incentives, vehicle performance, and data on the public and environmental benefits.

EPRI is bringing together transportation and energy stakeholders for the Electrification 2021 Virtual Forum: Frontiers of e-Mobility. Taking place on June 7-10, this forum offers expert fireside chats, breakout sessions, and discussion rooms on the topics of accelerating established options, advancing new technology, and ensuring seamless infrastructure and affordable mobility. Learn more at electrification2021.com.

