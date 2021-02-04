EPRI and GTI Low-Carbon Resources Initiative Surpasses $100 Million in Funding from 33 Global Partners

LCRI is a unique effort across the energy landscape, leveraging the collaborative research models of EPRI and GTI to produce industry-leading results for society. This five-year initiative brings together industry stakeholders to accelerate development and demonstration of low- and zero-carbon energy technologies through transformative, clean energy research and development.

"As industry and government take aggressive action to address climate change, LCRI is identifying and accelerating low-carbon options essential to a clean energy future," said Neva Espinoza, Vice President of Energy Supply and Low-Carbon Resources. "Together EPRI and GTI are driving a historic effort, combining our unique technical expertise with deep experience from leading energy companies to make a net-zero future possible."

"The strong interest in technology solutions for low carbon resources is indicative of the challenge to meeting mid-century decarbonization goals," said Mike Rutkowski, GTI Senior Vice President of Research & Technology Development. "We feel the LCRI will provide its sponsors with a means for the scale, leverage, and collaboration needed to address this global challenge."

Sponsors of the initiative represent a broad spectrum of energy industry leaders committed to decarbonization. In joining LCRI, these organizations are demonstrating their profound commitment to meeting emissions reductions goals and advancing the innovative technologies needed to get there.

Alliant Ameren American Electric Power Arizona Public Service CenterPoint Energy CPS Energy ConEdison Consumers Energy Dominion Energy Duke Energy Exelon Corporation GE Intermountain Gas Company Lincoln Electric System Los Angeles Department of

Water & Power Missouri River Energy

Services Mitsuibishi Hitachi Power

Systems, America National Fuel National Grid Nebraska Public Power

District New York Power Authority NOMAC Oglethorpe Power Portland General Electric PPL Corporation Salt River Project SoCalGas Southern California Edison Southern Company Tennessee Valley Authority Tri-State Generation and

Transmission Association WEC Energy Group Xcel Energy

The body of technical work around LCRI continues to grow. A public whitepaper, "An Introduction to Low-Carbon Fuels," is available now for download, and a technology research plan will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2021 outlining the initiative's research and development priorities. More information and resources are available at www.LowCarbonLCRI.com.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

About GTI

GTI is a leading research, development, and training organization addressing global energy and environmental challenges to enable a secure, reliable, abundant, and clean energy future. For 80 years as an independent not-for-profit, GTI has been developing technology-based solutions that benefit industry, government, and consumers.

GTI research initiatives solve important global energy challenges across the industry's value chain—supply, conversion, delivery, and end use. From concept to commercialization, GTI offers an integrated systems perspective to expand the supply of clean and affordable natural gas and renewable energy; ensure a safe and reliable infrastructure; deliver solutions for efficient and environmentally responsible use of energy; reduce and manage carbon emissions; and advance energy systems innovations that protect air, land, water and communities while enhancing economic growth. www.gti.energy

Contacts:

Aimee Mills

EPRI

[email protected]

704.519.7486

Diane Miller

GTI

[email protected]

847.768.0683

SOURCE Electric Power Research Institute

Related Links

www.epri.com

