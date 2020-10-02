EPRI Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today announced several changes to its executive leadership team designed to better deliver science-based solutions to meet evolving needs for the public amid a global energy system transition.

"Our talented leadership and dedicated staff have shaped EPRI as the world's foremost energy innovator at a transformational time for the power sector," said EPRI President Arshad Mansoor. "Delivering on our society-focused mission in today's dynamic global environment requires new approaches empowering our expert researchers to help create the future of energy."

To help channel cross-sector expertise and guide future-focused research and development (R&D), EPRI is appointing two of its leaders to newly created senior vice president positions.

Neil Wilmshurst, Vice President of Nuclear and Chief Nuclear Officer, will become Senior Vice President of Energy System Resources. In this role, he will provide executive oversight of EPRI's Nuclear and Generation sectors. Wilmshurst will also retain his current Nuclear leadership responsibilities on an interim basis.

Rob Chapman, Vice President of Electrification and Sustainable Energy Strategy (E&SES), will become Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery and Customer Solutions. In this role, he will provide executive oversight of EPRI's broad portfolio of Power Delivery and Utilization R&D, including Integrated Grid and Energy Systems, Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure, and E&SES. Chapman will also provide guidance to EPRI's Technology Innovation organization and retain his current E&SES responsibilities on an interim basis.

"As VP of Nuclear, Neil Wilmshurst elevated EPRI's Nuclear sector to become the industry's preeminent global R&D organization," said Mansoor. "Rob Chapman set the standard for efficient electrification thought leadership by leading EPRI's global research and conferences. Neil and Rob are visionary leaders with a finely tuned understanding of the energy challenges before us and how to work across EPRI's research portfolio to develop innovative solutions through collaborative R&D."

EPRI also announced new roles for three other rising leaders.

Neva Espinoza, Director, Research and Development, will succeed Tom Alley in leading the Generation sector as Vice President, Energy Supply and Low-Carbon Resources.

Jacqueline Rosati, Associate General Counsel, will succeed Salvador Casente as Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary.

Charmaine Davis, Manager of Human Resources Business Partners, will succeed Carolyn Shockley as Vice President, Human Resources and Diversity.

"As EPRI's R&D portfolio grew to address global energy challenges, Tom Alley, Sal Casente, and Carolyn Shockley consistently demonstrated EPRI's public benefit mission through their actions – elevating our collaborative R&D for the good of society," said Mansoor. "We are immensely grateful for their tireless dedication and countless contributions."

On preparing for the future, Mansoor said, "Neva Espinoza has the demonstrated ability to bring global energy stakeholders together for a common purpose – decarbonizing the economy by enabling a cleaner energy future. Jacqueline Rosati understands how to navigate sensitive legal matters across the energy landscape, and Charmaine Davis has been essential to building EPRI's global workforce and enabling worldwide collaboration."

Mansoor added that their leadership will help EPRI "turn energy challenges into opportunities to deliver societal value in the years ahead."

The leadership changes announced today take effect Nov. 1.

EPRI previously announced that Mansoor will become President and CEO following CEO Mike Howard's retirement at the end of the year.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery, and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers and experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety, and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

