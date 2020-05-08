EPRI Applies Airline Industry Inspection Technique for Industrial Gas Turbines, Enhancing Safety, Saving Time and Money

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) has evaluated the application of an inspection technology developed for jet aircraft engines to help operate industrial and power sector gas turbines more safely and reliably. EPRI's evaluation focused on applying Vibrant Corporations Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT) for hot section blades, finding that the technology's use can decrease the risk of turbine blade failure and extend the useful life of gas turbine components—enhancing safe operation while saving time and money.

During the testing, EPRI has compiled model-specific blade frequency characteristics, including data on more than 11,000 blades to date, a database which continues to grow. The findings of EPRI's research will be published in an American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) journal this summer.

PCRT is a non-destructive, ultrasonic technology for qualitatively evaluating gas turbine blades' material state, structural integrity, and dimensional variations. It applies various statistical metrics and pattern recognition tools to pick out parts that differ from the rest of those being tested. Gas turbine operators use the technology to evaluate components' condition, reduce failure risk, and maximize part life—for new, service-run, and repaired blades. EPRI and Vibrant entered into an agreement to apply and evaluate the technology in U.S. utilities' power plants

"Our application and testing in diverse plants operated by utilities has demonstrated that this technology provides an enhanced understanding of component quality concerns in combination with traditional methods," said EPRI Program Manager Dr. Robert Steele, who oversees this research.

Vibrant's Vice President of Technology, Leanne Jauriqui, said "Working with EPRI has provided Vibrant access to the statistical baseline data we need to create an inspection tool that can effectively support operators of gas turbines. EPRI's testing has shown that PCRT offers the power sector the enhanced capability to monitor components over the life of the turbines and understand how they age by identifying parts that are changing in unusual ways."

The findings will be outlined in the "Process Compensated Resonance Testing for Qualifying the Metallurgical Aspects and Manufacturing Defects of Turbine Blades" paper (# GT 2020-15268).

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

About Vibrant

Vibrant's whole part inspection approach is changing how aerospace, automotive, and power generation markets conduct nondestructive testing (NDT). Our revolutionary Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT) quickly and precisely measures the resonance frequencies of parts, allowing for 100% non-destructive, quantitative comparison to a defined standard, improving quality by assuring all parts meet design and operational requirements. PCRT applications range from quality assurance and process capability assessment for OEMs to in-service structural assessment and life monitoring for MRO organizations. With facilities in the U.S. and Europe, Vibrant is AS9100 Rev D and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

