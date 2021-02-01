EPRI CEO To Energy Industry: Decarbonization Requires Broad Support for Research, Technology, Innovation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) President and CEO Dr. Arshad Mansoor told the energy industry last week that all sides must come together immediately to speed the pace of economy-wide decarbonization.

In remarks to the U.S. Energy Association's 17th Annual State of the Energy Industry Forum, Mansoor outlined the reality of the progress the United States has made toward decarbonization. While the electric sector has become 33 percent cleaner over the past 15 years, Mansoor noted, the overall economy's removal of CO 2 emissions has progressed much more slowly during the same period. That's not an acceptable scenario, according to Mansoor, "if we have the same path of acceleration, it's going to take 75 years. Clearly, we want to accelerate."

Mansoor was among more than 20 energy executives in Washington who shared their outlook for 2021 from various segments of industry. He urged cooperation among all relevant stakeholders to build upon recent success adding, "We look to a future where we have multiple options to get to net-zero, but let's make sure we do it in a reliable and affordable way."

Mansoor also underscored the importance of continuing to decarbonize the electricity sector, which he said was fundamental to powering the decarbonization of other sectors of the economy, like transportation.

Electrification is not a viable decarbonization solution for so-called "hard to abate" sectors of the economy, including such industries as cement, steel and chemicals manufacturing, maritime shipping, and aviation, Mansoor said.

But "there's a future that the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) envisions," said Mansoor in reference to EPRI's multi-year project launched in partnership with the Gas Technology Institute (GTI) to develop and demonstrate technologies to enable a low-carbon future. "[LCRI] is a moonshot. We have to continue to clean the electric grid."

Mansoor emphasized that before this decade is over, the energy industry must offer other sets of molecules as clean energy carriers as a key part of a future where we have multiple options to get to net-zero reliably and affordably.

Other speakers, including GTI President and CEO David Carroll, reiterated Mansoor's advocacy of scientific research and technological innovation to drive the development and diffusion of breakthrough low- and zero-carbon energy technologies, like blue and green hydrogen, to reach climate goals.

"As we strive to get to net-zero by 2050, it's important to acknowledge that the technology to get us there doesn't exist yet," Carroll told USEA. "That's where GTI and organizations like us – including EPRI – come together to devise the pathways to net-zero," by supporting the research, design and development of technologies and energy resources critical to securing an affordable, reliable and equitable energy transition.

Arshad Mansoor's presentation is available via USEA's YouTube channel here.

