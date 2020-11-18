EPRI Chief Executive Michael Howard to Become CEO Emeritus as President Arshad Mansoor Takes Reigns Jan 1

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today, in a unanimous vote, agreed to confer its chief executive, Dr. Mike Howard, with the designation of CEO Emeritus beginning Jan 1, 2021 when EPRI President Dr. Arshad Mansoor takes the helm as CEO.

Earlier this year, Howard announced he would retire from the organization December 31, 2020.

EPRI Board Chairman, Dr. Pedro Pizarro, said the honor is in recognition of Howard's outstanding efforts and contributions to EPRI and the industry, which spans three decades, 10 years as CEO.

Under Howard's leadership EPRI worked with 38 countries which participated in EPRI's research of technologies that improve electric power systems and increase access to cleaner and more affordable electricity worldwide.

"Mike Howard has transformed EPRI during his years at the helm and his presence will be missed," Pizarro said. "The Board of Directors is honored to recognize Mike today for his outstanding contributions to EPRI and the electric power industry."

Pizarro said, "as an expression of gratitude for Dr. Howard's leadership and guidance," EPRI will donate $5,000 in Howard's honor to Justice Knox, a non-profit organization based in Knoxville, TN that focuses on engaging a broad cross-section of the Knoxville faith community to highlight and address injustices.

Howard holds a Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Tennessee and led the creation of EPRI's Knoxville research center.

Among his career accolades, Howard was selected by the United States Energy Association (USEA) in 2019 to receive the U.S. Energy Award, which recognizes preeminent energy leadership and contributions to international understanding of energy issues.

