ePRINTit USA, LLC. is Honored by Hewlett Packard Inc. (HPI) with the 2020 Customer Driven Innovation Partner of the Year Award

CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePRINTit USA, LLC. (ePRINTit™) announces that it is honored to have received the Customer Driven Innovation Partner Award from HP's JetAdvantage division at its annual Partners Conference held virtually this year from May 18th to May 22nd, 2020.

The award is given to a Partner that has shown repeated times that they solve customer problems in a creative and original way. Working with HP, ePRINTit created a custom designed secure cloud solution for Exam printing, where no exam is printed or stored until the day of the exam and is pulled to the auditorium for immediate printing, custom security page identification, using round-robin printing technology so exams were printed in different sequences, as well as providing a fail-safe backup solution in case of a print jam to another printer, all controlled by the ePRINTit secure encrypted cloud. In addition, ePRINTit working with HP's US team is creating a solution that benefits corporations and their employees who have no access to a computer or printer, the ability to print a hard copy of their Paystubs, now a legal requirement in many States.

The award was presented by Jeff Schaus, WW Head of PPS Commercial Solutions and Services, May 22nd. The annual conference brings together companies that build software solutions for HP devices to talk about digital transformation strategies, new technology developments, new products being released, security, business, and marketing. This year's conference was particularly poignant in that everyone presented from home on a global basis to a world-wide audience for both technical and business sessions.

During the conference, HP gave out six awards, including customer focus, collaboration, innovation and Partnering to Win excellence.

