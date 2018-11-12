ePROMIS Maintains the Top Position in FrontRunners® ERP Software Report by Software Advice, a Gartner Company

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562742/ePROMIS_Logo.jpg )

Software Advice is a trusted resource for software buyers providing detailed reviews and research on thousands of software applications. The world-famous FrontRunners® report is published bi-annually to highlight top software solutions helping companies select the most suitable software for them.

FrontRunners report is a 100% data-driven assessment positioning the top scoring products based on Gartner methodology. The Software Advice research team evaluated over 195 ERP software solutions for the report. Products needed a minimum score of 3.0 in Usability and User Recommended criteria for the consideration in FrontRunners, ePROMIS ERP scored 4.93 for both.

Expressing gratitude in earning the top position in FrontRunners list ePROMIS' CEO Mathews Mathew stated, "ePROMIS ERP is in the FrontRunners report for the fourth time in a row, and we left the competition behind by winning top position in the list for the second consecutive time."

ePROMIS ERP serves over a million users worldwide and maintains the highest rates of customer retention in the industry. Mathews, ePROMIS' CEO said the report confirms the company's success in providing unique value to its customers. "Our comprehensive and innovative product portfolio, coupled with the excellence in delivering outstanding customer experience, make ePROMIS distinctive even among the world's best ERP providers."

Thomas Mathew, the COO of ePROMIS observed FrontRunners report a great encouragement to company's ongoing researches. "Poised to transform the future of enterprise resource planning (ERP) for organizations ePROMIS invests more in R&D, innovation in machine learning, IoT, the blockchain, Big Data analytics," COO Thomas Mathew said.

About ePROMIS

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePROMIS is a multinational software company providing on-premise, cloud and web-based business management solutions to industries including construction, real estate, oil & gas, manufacturing, and trading. The company has regional subsidiaries and solution partnerships across the U.S., U.K, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Middle East, and Africa.

If interested in learning more about ePROMIS products visit ePROMIS Website

