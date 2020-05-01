ePromos and Artist Chris Riggs Collaboration Benefits COVID-19 on #GivingTuesdayNow

All pieces are for sale on the Chris Riggs Gallery and retail for $2,998 - $4,999. A portion of all sales in the collection will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of America COVID-19 Relief Fund , which supports families of first responders.

Additionally, convenience delivery service goPuff will match the donation to the Relief Fund up to $1MM through #GivingTuesdayNow—May 5, 2020. ePromos has already made a separate contribution.

In addition to this charitable giving initiative, ePromos is committed to supporting its worldwide community through their ePromos for Good program that awards free promotional items to charities and nonprofits.

"Giving back has always been central to our organization," says Paradiso, "as has promoting sustainability and creativity. Bringing those pieces together—creating sustainable art that supports the Boys & Girls Club and our first responders—was a very natural fit for ePromos. We're thrilled with the work Chris Riggs created and overwhelmed by the reaction and support."

Founded in 1998, ePromos is one of the top promotional products distributors in the world. The company comprises three divisions: ePromos.com and Motivators.com, which serve businesses through their proprietary websites as well as ePromos Brand Solutions, which is an agency that provides highly customized merchandise and fulfillment solutions to enterprise clients. Together, the company offers more than 22,000 promotional products and an expert staff of Sales Executives to help customers grow their businesses with innovative and creative marketing products and campaigns. For more information visit www.epromos.com.

Chris Riggs for Mayor is contemporary New York City artist, whose artworks are based on a unique combination of cubism, abstract, surrealism, minimalism, pop and street art. As a leading artist of his generation, his paintings and sculptures are in museums, galleries, and private collections in over 50 countries.

