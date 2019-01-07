EPS Corporation Selects 4G Clinical as IRT/RTSM Provider for Multinational Clinical Trials

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4G Clinical, a cutting-edge randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with EPS Corporation, one of the largest CROs in Japan.

"We are very excited to select 4G Clinical as our IRT/RTSM provider for multinational clinical trials," says Hidetaka Ando, CEO of EPS Corporation. "We are impressed by the innovation, speed and flexibility of their RTSM solution, and are confident this partnership will contribute to our business expansion world-wide."

EPS Corporation has provided randomization services for clinical trials for almost three decades. Melding this experience and 4G's cutting-edge technology, EPS Corporation is sure to promote further improvements in business quality and efficiency for its customers.

"This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to make a meaningful impact on the way trials are executed," says David Kelleher, CEO of 4G Clinical. "As one of the most reputable CROs in Japan, we are thrilled to work together to better serve sponsors, investigators and patients world-wide."

The 4G-EPS partnership is consistent with 4G's global expansion, including the launch of a Tokyo office, and is in support of their mission to bring crucial medicines to those that need them, faster.

About EPS Corporation

Since its establishment in 1991, EPS Corporation has continued to grow, becoming a company with over 2,000 employees, providing comprehensive service offerings in nearly every therapeutic area. EPS Corporation has earned a reputation in the pharmaceutical industry as an ideal choice for clinical trials of new drugs, assisting with all aspects of development—from drug development to post marketing/pharmacovigilance. EPS Corporation is headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, with offices in Osaka and Nagoya. For more information, visit https://www.eps.co.jp/en/index.html.

About 4G Clinical

4G Clinical is a leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) for the global life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solution utilizing natural language processing (NLP) and integrated supply forecasting. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.4gclinical.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Ripston

1-781-694-1400

amy@4gclinical.com

SOURCE 4G Clinical

Related Links

http://www.4gclinical.com

