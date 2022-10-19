EPS Market In US to grow by USD 163.25 Mn, Growth of the E-commerce sector due to the high penetration of the Internet and smartphones to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the EPS market in the US, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 163.25 million during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled EPS Market in US 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

EPS Market in US Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 100% of the market originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the building and construction category led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Application

Building and Construction



Applications for EPS are primarily found in construction and building. These foams are perfect for these applications because of their crucial properties, which include thermal insulation, high damping, and lightweights. EPS foams are employed in construction as lightweight fillers for roads and railways as well as insulated panel systems for facades, walls, roofs, and floors.





They are also used as floating materials in marinas. By the conclusion of the projection period, the EPS market in the US would experience growth due to the rising downstream demand from the building and construction sector. Growth prospects are being supported by the introduction of new vendors to capitalize on the attractive industry.



Packaging



Others

Type

White



White foam plastic known as EPS is made from solid polystyrene beads. Its primary uses are insulation, packaging, and other things. Additionally, it is utilized in the building sector because it has closed cells that can absorb water without growing mold or decaying when employed as a core material.





EPS is perfect for storing and transporting delicate commodities including wines, chemicals, electronic equipment, and medicinal supplies because of its shock-absorbing qualities. High thermal insulation, moisture resistance, extreme durability, simplicity in recycling, adaptability in strength, and other benefits are only a few of EPS' benefits.



Grey And Silver

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Major EPS Market Vendors in the US

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alpek SAB de CV: The company conducts research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and sale of innovative medicines and therapies to allocate resources and assess business performance on a global basis in order to achieve established long-term strategic goals.

The company conducts research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and sale of innovative medicines and therapies to allocate resources and assess business performance on a global basis in order to achieve established long-term strategic goals. Atlas Roofing Corp.: The company offers baclofen, carisoprodol and chlorzoxazone5 as muscle relaxants drugs for the treatment of Krabbe disease.

The company offers baclofen, carisoprodol and chlorzoxazone5 as muscle relaxants drugs for the treatment of Krabbe disease. BEWI ASA: The company offers Lamictal tablets and Voltarenfor as muscle relaxants for Krabbe disease treatment.

The company offers Lamictal tablets and Voltarenfor as muscle relaxants for Krabbe disease treatment. Dart Container Corp.: The company offers Flexeril as a muscle relaxant for Krabbe disease treatment.

The company offers Flexeril as a muscle relaxant for Krabbe disease treatment. EPSilyte LLC: The company has two business units, namely Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Oncology.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the motorcycle instrument cluster market segmentation by type (hybrid, digital, and analog) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the e-axle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

EPS Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $163.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.63 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Dart Container Corp., Epsilyte LLC , Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Chem Ltd., NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc., RAPAC, RTP Co., SABIC, Styropek Mexico S.A. de C.V., and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 White - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on White - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on White - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on White - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on White - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Grey and silver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Grey and silver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Grey and silver - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Grey and silver - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Grey and silver - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alpek SAB de CV

Exhibit 59: Alpek SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 60: Alpek SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Alpek SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Alpek SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.4 Atlas Roofing Corp.

Exhibit 63: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 66: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 67: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 68: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 69: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Epsilyte LLC

Exhibit 71: Epsilyte LLC - Overview



Exhibit 72: Epsilyte LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Epsilyte LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 74: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 77: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc.

Exhibit 82: NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: NexKemia Petrochemicals Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 RAPAC

Exhibit 85: RAPAC - Overview



Exhibit 86: RAPAC - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: RAPAC - Key offerings

10.11 SABIC

Exhibit 88: SABIC - Overview



Exhibit 89: SABIC - Business segments



Exhibit 90: SABIC - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: SABIC - Segment focus

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 92: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 93: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 94: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 95: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 97: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 98: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

EPS is a white foam plastic material that is produced from solid beads of polystyrene. Its main applications include packaging, insulation, and others.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio