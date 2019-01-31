Epsilon Appoints Colin Whitbread as its Managing Director, Service and Operations

Whitbread will lead the global technology, service and operations teams from Epsilon's London office. He will be responsible for driving the transformation of the company's technology innovation and delivering new levels of customer experience for the global business. Whitbread brings with him over two decades of experience from the industry having held senior executive positions, most recently as COO, Technology at TalkTalk, a leading UK PLC communications company.

"Colin has a proven track record of driving business transformation and developing customer-focused service delivery within our industry. His appointment comes at a crucial point of our business as we grow to serve in segments such as OTTs, XaaS companies, managed service providers and enterprises," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "Colin will play a big part in our continual transformation and help us to cascade our transformation from the network and technology elements, across the entire organisation. It is a great time to be at Epsilon and we are very excited to have him as part of our team."

Whitbread joins Epsilon at an important stage in its journey of continual transformation. The company is expanding its capabilities to offer end-to-end solutions including SDN powered Data Centre Interconnection, SD-WAN solutions and Global Enterprise Voice services. Epsilon's move to support new kinds of customers and emerging technologies is accelerated further by its internal transformation. The company is adapting and shaping its infrastructure, operations and business culture to remove friction from the networking journey and improve its customer service excellence.

"Epsilon is one of the most exciting businesses in global networking. It has been on an incredible journey and I see tremendous opportunity to serve more customer segments across the globe," said Colin Whitbread, Managing Director, Service and Operations at Epsilon. "I'm excited to be part of Epsilon's next phase of growth and help enable it to seamlessly scale its operations; offering network-centric businesses the best possible end-to-end customer experience. It is a time of significant change in Epsilon's business and I'm proud to be a part of it."

About Epsilon

Epsilon serves network-centric businesses around the world, enabling customers and partners to move with new agility and efficiency when connecting and optimising services and applications. The company offers an SDN platform, Infiny, that combines on-demand infrastructure, automation, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners friction-free access to global connectivity. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs.

Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai and Sofia. For more information, visit www.epsilontel.com.

SOURCE Epsilon

Related Links

www.epsilontel.com

