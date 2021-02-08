Epsilon Named a "Data and Tech Powerhouse" and Positioned as a Leader in Report by Independent Research Firm

"Epsilon is a data and tech powerhouse for brands that are heavily invested in media." Tweet this

Epsilon PeopleCloud, the marketing platform for personalizing consumer journeys with performance transparency, is currently embedded in more than half of Publicis Groupe's top 30 accounts. The integrated product suite features six distinct platforms, with capabilities including digital media services, data platforms, messaging and loyalty, and is powered by Epsilon's CORE Onboarding, ID, Data and AI.

"With the deprecation of third-party cookies, digital marketers know they have to tap into their first-party data to continue their quest for one-to-one personalization at-scale. The problem is, marketers have been left to figure out which of the many ad tech or martech partners can help them reach their goals," said Ric Elert, president and chief operating officer at Epsilon. "We have always been confident in our ability to help marketers connect the dots—from data management and activation through measurement. We feel our position as a Leader is strong and is validation of our ability to do just that."

Forrester Research's evaluation included eight of the top customer database and engagement agencies across 29 criteria. Epsilon received the highest score possible in 20 of the 29 criteria, including customer engagement strategy, identity resolution, governance and security, GDPR and CCPA compliance, and privacy expertise & thought leadership.

"Epsilon is one of the most globally well-represented agencies in this year's study; multinational firms will likely find a local office in every region," the report continues. "[Epsilon] is particularly well-known for its financial, retail, and automotive footprint, and in a world that's increasingly direct-to-consumer (DTC), a multitude of industries will benefit from that depth as well as from its expertise in loyalty marketing and the insights it drives out of its vast consumer data assets."

Last year, Epsilon was named a Leader with the top score in the Current Offering category in "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020" in May 2020. In addition, Epsilon was the only company to appear in all four functionality segments in Forrester Research's "Now Tech: Identity Resolution, Q3 2020."

Click here to read the full report, "The Forrester Wave™: Customer Database And Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021."

