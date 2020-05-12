Epsilon Named a Leader for Email Marketing Services; Highest Ranked in Current Offering category and cited as having Strongest Professional Services in the Study

DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon®, a global leader in interaction management, today announced that it was named a Leader in the May 2020 report "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020" by Forrester Research, Inc., which evaluated the Epsilon PeopleCloud Messaging* platform.

The report states, "Epsilon stays strong as an email agency. A longtime powerhouse in this study, Epsilon continues a model that many email service providers have eschewed: It balances good email technology with the strongest professional services in the study."

"Change across consumer industries has accelerated. As marketers search for ways to drive sales, email has regained its place as a primary and profitable channel to reach customers," said Oded Benyo, President, Messaging and International Offerings at Epsilon. "We believe our longtime leadership in email proves the value of a partner that combines AI-led data activation, technology and services to help marketers adapt quickly to changing business needs. Now is the time for marketers to move beyond sending episodic email and instead focus on developing customer conversations over time that create sustainable brand growth."

According to Forrester, data integration, artificial intelligence (AI) and professional services differentiate and "today's marketers care about how immediately they can segment off of myriad data types; if AI helps optimize process, not just creative; and if the vendor provides a level of professional services that suits their needs." In the report, Epsilon ranked highest in the current offering category and received the highest scores possible in the analytics, artificial intelligence, data integration and privacy and security criteria. Epsilon also received the top score in the services criterion.

Epsilon is also the only provider recognized as a Leader in both Loyalty Technology and Loyalty Services by Forrester Research, an integrated offering within the Epsilon PeopleCloud platform.

About Epsilon

Positioned at Publicis Groupe's core, Epsilon is a leader in interaction management, empowering brands to transform ordinary customer experiences into meaningful, human experiences. Through a connected suite of products and services, Epsilon combines leading-edge identity management, industrial strength data and technology expertise with big brand acumen gained over five decades working with the industry's top brands. Our human-powered, data-led marketing delivers unmatched depth, breadth and scale to help brands turn meaningful human interactions into exceptional business outcomes. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com . Follow us on Twitter at @EpsilonMktg.

*Epsilon PeopleCloud Messaging was formerly known as Agility Harmony.

