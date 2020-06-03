Epsilor Electric Fuel to Provide Thousands of Batteries to Israeli Ventilator Manufacture Fighting COVID-19

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor Electric Fuel, a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of smart batteries and chargers, was chosen to provide thousands of rechargeable lithium batteries, worth millions of Israeli shekels, to a Israeli manufacturer of automatic ventilation machines, as part the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The batteries are being provided to a medical device company in record time of several weeks, as part of the efforts to improve readiness ahead of possible outbreak of a second wave of the Corona pandemic.

Portable batteries are a critical component of ventilation machines. Although critical care ventilators are usually connected to the electricity, the battery serves as a backup in case of a possible power shortage, or if there is a need to move the patient, while he is connected to the machine.

"We have witnessed a growing demand for medical batteries and chargers both from Israel and international medical device companies and we are working in full capacity to address the COVID-19 challenge," said president of Epsilor Electric Fuel, Ronen Badichi.

"The company's battery packs and chargers already meet international medical regulatory standards, but we had to quickly convert production lines and make the required adjustments in several of our products, to meet the growing need for medical batteries in very tight deadlines."

"In recent weeks we have identified a real shift in the medical device industry. Fears of a second wave, and higher awareness to the medical sector needs, has led to the accelerated development of new medical devices, including those that are not directly connected to treating the virus," Badichi added. "We foresee, that as these technologies become more mature, investment budgets will grow accordingly and Epsilor Electric Fuel, which has been active in the medical device field for years, is allocating resources to support this industry."

Epsilor Electric fuel has been approached already by several international clients and can develop and supply products that match or exceed customers' requirements and international regulatory standards. The company has recently passed the Medical Device Quality Standard Audit for ISO-13485.

"We are very competitive as far as quality and price goes and we can develop new products quickly, so we expect to gradually increase our market share in the global medical device market," Badichi concluded.

Mechanical ventilation is essential for keeping alive critically ill patients who have acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the leading cause of death among COVID-19 infected patients, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

About Epsilor Electric Fuel

Epsilor Electric Fuel is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, chargers and mobile power management systems for the telecom, security, medical, industrial, IoT and marine markets.

The company offers a wide variety of electro-chemistries, smart electronics and sophisticated battery management systems (BMS). The company's products have won several international awards for their innovation and smart operational approach. Epsilor is part of the US based Arotech Corporation.

