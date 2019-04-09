Epson Advances DIY Home Theater with New 4K PRO-UHD Home Cinema Projectors

"The new Epson Home Cinema 5050UB and 5050UBe projectors are worthy successors to our highly-acclaimed Home Cinema 5040UB and 5040UBe," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. "By retaining the outstanding black performance from the previous generation and adding our latest 4K PRO-UHD 2 resolution enhancement technology, we've raised the bar again with the new Home Cinema solutions to deliver top contenders for the best DIY home theater projectors available today."

The Home Cinema 5050UB and 5050UBe are powered by Epson's 4K PRO-UHD2 resolution enhancement technology, an advanced, high performance optical engine that generates high color and white brightness, color accuracy, and dramatic contrast with HDR104. Epson's latest projectors fully support 4K HDR content at a full 60Hz for outstanding display of the latest 4K HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware. Featuring a dynamic contrast ratio up to 1,000,000:1, a wide color gamut displaying the entire DCI-P3 color space5, and Epson's proprietary 15-element glass projection lens, the latest Epson Home Cinema projectors offer an exceptional 4K experience to power any DIY home theater build.

More About the Home Cinema 5050UB and 5050UBe

The Home Cinema 5050UB and 5050UBe offer exceptional installation flexibility with a wide lens shift of up to ±96 percent on the vertical axis and up to ±47 percent on the horizontal axis. For extremely accurate color reproduction, the new projectors feature low Delta E and include a CalMAN pattern generator calibration tool. Plus, with Epson's advanced 3-chip, 3LCD technology, the projectors display images free from any distracting rainbow effect or white segments. The Home Cinema 5050UB and 5050UBe include a robust set of features designed to deliver an exceptionally immersive viewing experience, including:

4K PRO-UHD 2 Projection Technology – A new type of 4K home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptional 4K home theater experience

– A new type of home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptional home theater experience True 3-Chip Projector Design – Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This ensures outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues typical of other projector technologies

– Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This ensures outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues typical of other projector technologies Pixel-Shift Processor 2 – Advanced pixel-shifting processor precisely controls three individual high-definition LCD chips. This new type of resolution enhancement technology results in an exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience

– Advanced pixel-shifting processor precisely controls three individual high-definition LCD chips. This new type of resolution enhancement technology results in an exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience HDR Processor – Full 10-bit HDR 4 color processing accepts 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an exceptional visual performance

– Full 10-bit HDR color processing accepts 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an exceptional visual performance Digital Imaging Processor – Realtime 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown

– Realtime 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown Outstanding Brightness – Capable of displaying 4K content at an incredible 2,600 lumens for both color and white brightness 3 . This not only provides for a wider performance envelope but allows for an exceptional HDR performance

– Capable of displaying content at an incredible 2,600 lumens for both color and white brightness . This not only provides for a wider performance envelope but allows for an exceptional HDR performance Epson UltraBlack™ Technology – Epson created a Proprietary Compensation Filter that is designed to control the polarization of light itself. This allows Epson to suppress any light leakage within the signal, producing an outstanding Dynamic Contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1

– Epson created a Proprietary Compensation Filter that is designed to control the polarization of light itself. This allows Epson to suppress any light leakage within the signal, producing an outstanding Dynamic Contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 Precision HDR Adjustment – Realtime HDR curve adjustment allowing for 16-steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance – regardless of the content

– Realtime HDR curve adjustment allowing for 16-steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance – regardless of the content Extreme Color Gamut – One of the first commercially available home theater projectors capable of displaying the full three-dimensional DCI-P3 5 color space. This extreme color performance is 50 percent wider than typical Rec. 709 projectors and allows for a truly professional-level of color accuracy

– One of the first commercially available home theater projectors capable of displaying the full three-dimensional DCI-P3 color space. This extreme color performance is 50 percent wider than typical Rec. 709 projectors and allows for a truly professional-level of color accuracy Epson Precision Lens Technology – Designed for zero-light-leakage, all Epson Precision Lenses utilize a proprietary 15-element precision glass structure for outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity

– Designed for zero-light-leakage, all Epson Precision Lenses utilize a proprietary 15-element precision glass structure for outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity 3-Axis Motorized Lens – After installation, you can shift the lens up to 96 percent up or down on the vertical axis and up to 47 percent left or right on the horizontal axis. You can also set the zoom and focus, then store all the settings in one of ten lens memory presets

– After installation, you can shift the lens up to 96 percent up or down on the vertical axis and up to 47 percent left or right on the horizontal axis. You can also set the zoom and focus, then store all the settings in one of ten lens memory presets HDMI 2.0 Support – Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths, and spaces while simultaneously supporting 4K HDR content at a full 60 Hz. This allows for outstanding compatibility with the latest 4K HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware

– Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths, and spaces while simultaneously supporting HDR content at a full 60 Hz. This allows for outstanding compatibility with the latest HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware WirelessHD Option – Available only with the Home Cinema 5050UBe model, you get an additional Epson WirelessHD transmitter with 4 HMDI inputs, allowing you to wirelessly transmit 4K content up to 30 frames-per-second. This allows for a simple solution versus running longer HDMI cables through your walls

Availability and Support

The Home Cinema 5050UBe (MSRP $3,299) and 5050UB (MSRP $2,999) 4K PRO-UHD2 projectors are now available through select e-tailers and the Epson online store. Each model comes with Epson's unsurpassed service and support including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support, 90-day limited lamp warranty, and free two-business-day exchange with Extra CareSM Home Service. The Home Cinema 5050UBe and 5050UB include a two-year limited warranty. For more information, please visit www.epson.com/home-entertainment-projectors.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

5 Entire DCI-P3 color space can be displayed in Digital Cinema Mode only.

