Epson Announces Innovative Parts Singulation Solution - IntelliFlex Feeding System

The IntelliFlex Feeding System offers a smart alternative to feeders available in the market today. This revolutionary system eliminates costly, time-consuming retooling and allows manufacturers to work with a wide variety of parts without purchasing new equipment. Integrated with Epson RC+® Development Software, the IntelliFlex Feeding System offers easy setup and configuration from one environment. Its point-and-click interface helps reduce the typical development time required for advanced applications. Smart auto-tuning automatically adjusts the IntelliFlex Feeding System for new parts, giving you a flexible, cost-efficient, future-proof parts singulation solution.

"The IntelliFlex Feeding System meets a growing need for high mix low volume parts singulation," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "The integration of Epson robots, feeder and vision system into a single development environment dramatically reduces development time, providing manufacturers operational efficiency with quick part changeovers."

Key Features

High-performance parts-feeding solution ― powered by Epson robots, IntelliFlex Software, and Vision Guide Simple setup and configuration ― fully integrated with Epson RC+ Development Software Point-and-click interface ― helps reduce the typical development time required for advanced applications Flexible parts handling ― supports parts from 5 to 40 mm in size Quick parts changeover ― feeder offers easy setup to accommodate different parts for reduced total cost of ownership Compatible with a wide range of parts ― supports simple to complex parts, as well as delicate materials Smart auto-tuning ― automatically adjusts the feeder parameters for new parts setup Unique directional vibration capabilities ― multi-axis vibration technology for optimized parts control and singulation Blacklight options ―red, green, blue, white and infrared available Tray configuration options ― ESD/anti-static and anti-rolling available

