Epson Announces its Business Supertank Portfolio, Wireless Mobile Printer and Expanded BusinessFirst Partner Program Benefits at PRINT 19

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRINT 19, Booth # 1227 -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of printing solutions, today announced that it will add two new Wireless Monochrome Supertank models to its business Supertank portfolio – the WorkForce® ST-M3000 multifunction and ST-M1000 single function Supertank printers. The new monochrome printers allow workgroup environments to save up to 75 percent with low-cost replacement bottles vs. mono laser toner – about 1/3 of 1 cent per ISO page vs. 2 ½ cents.1 Epson also announced WorkForce Pro Supertank printers, which include the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C5790 color or WorkForce Pro WF-M5799 monochrome printer with up to two years of ink in the box2 and a two-year hardware limited warranty.3 Additionally, Epson is adding the WorkForce EC-C110 wireless mobile printer to its business portfolio, the lightest and smallest color mobile printer.4 The new ST-M1000 and WF-C5790 will be on display at PRINT 19 in Chicago.

Powered by Epson's PrecisionCore® printing technology, the new ST series Monochrome printers offer hassle-free, cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks. The ST-M3000 and ST-M1000 include enough black ink to print up to 11,000 pages5 in the box. They also feature fast print speeds at 20 ISO ppm (black)† and a fast first page out while delivering ultra-sharp text and remarkable image detail.

WorkForce Pro Supertank models the WF-C5790 and WF-M5799, powered by PrecisionCore, will include a set of starter Replaceable Ink Packs along with additional replacement ink packs in the box. The WF-C5790 Supertank Bundle will include enough ink to print up to 20,000 ISO pages black and 15,000 ISO pages color in the box.6 The WF-M5799 Bundle will come with enough ink to print up to 30,000 ISO pages black in the box.7

"Epson offers a broad range of business inkjet solutions to meet the printing distribution needs of our channel partners, whether it's to print in color or black and white," said Alan Chen, product manager, Epson America. "The expansion of our Supertank business portfolio with cartridge-free monochrome printing solutions and WorkForce Pro Supertank models as well as a new mobile printing solution and broadened partner benefits open up new sales opportunities for our partners to offer alternatives that provide competitive costs per page and lower energy consumption."

The lightweight WorkForce EC-C110 mobile printer can be easily transported in bags and briefcases for worry-free printing on the go. This powerful, portable printing solution is fully rechargeable via USB or AC adapter and can provide even greater print volume when paired with the optional external accessory battery. Plus, with built-in wireless connectivity and Wi-Fi Direct®,8 the EC-C110 allows users to easily print presentations, invoices, contracts, and more from the convenience of their smartphone, tablet or laptop.

The expansion of the Epson BusinessFirstSM Partner Program enables partners and creates opportunities for them to expand their business through Epson's various business printing solutions. The stronger partner program enhances the profit partners can make through increased upfront margins on hardware and ink, deal registration discounts, and larger sales SPIFFS. Another change to the program extends all three product lines, including the business desktop WorkForce Pro, WorkForce Pro Replaceable Ink Pack System and WorkForce Enterprise printers, for Platinum partners only.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce ST-M3000 ($399.00) and ST-M1000 ($279.00) Supertank Monochrome printers and the WorkForce Pro WF-C5790 ($899.00) and WF-M5799 ($899.00) Supertank models are now available exclusively through authorized BusinessFirst resellers and backed by a two-year limited warranty. For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com/2YearGuarantee. For more information about the BusinessFirst Partner Program, please visit https://epson.com/epson-partners-program. The Epson WorkForce EC-C110 ($299.00) will be available in December.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Savings comparison and cost per ISO page based on the purchase cost of a replacement ink bottle and the cost of enough mono toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink bottle using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the highest-capacity toner cartridges for the best-selling similarly featured mono laser printers priced at $499 (USD) with speeds of 30 ppm or less per industry-available data as of July 2018. Actual savings will vary based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions.

2 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 500 pages for the WF-C5790 and 750 pages for the WF-M5799.

3 As of October 1, 2019, this product comes with a standard 2-year limited warranty. Please visit www.Epson.com/support for more details.

4 Lightest and smallest color mobile printer based on mobile color inkjet printers priced at $399 (USD) or less available in the U.S. and Canada retail channels as of June 2019. Excludes other Epson products.

5 Part of the ink from the included bottle is used for initial setup, yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Included and replacement ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 19752 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance, and the ink must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

6 Included ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

7 Included ink pack yields are based on the ISO/IEC 24711 standard using the ISO/IEC 19752 pattern in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature, humidity, and frequency of use. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

8 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIEDTM is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

